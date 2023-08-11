Braised Rabbit with Pan-Fried Radishes and Creamy Polenta
This gorgeous meal-in-one recipe is perfect for casual entertaining.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
2 hours
Chef Eliza Glaister grew up in New York's Hudson Valley, where her cooking was influenced by neighboring farmers and wild game purveyors like Quattro's Farm. This braised rabbit recipe, served over creamy polenta and topped with pan-fried radishes and leek oil, is a summer favorite. “When preparing game with little to no fat, especially rabbit, braising it is a wonderful method,” she says. “Cooking seasonally means working with ingredients that are all growing together at the same time and place. They end up just working well together. The radish and dandelion greens add a big punch of peppery bitterness to this succulent braise.”
Featured in “Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
For the rabbit:
- 1 medium leek, washed
- 1 whole 2½–3 lb. rabbit
- 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups dry white wine
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano leaves
- 6 fresh bay leaves, or 12 dried
- 6 juniper berries
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
For the vegetables:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 bunch red radishes (8–12 oz.), greens left attached, scrubbed and halved lengthwise
- 12 large dandelion leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
For the grits:
- 2 cups whole milk, divided
- ½ cup fine yellow grits or polenta
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- Kosher salt, to taste