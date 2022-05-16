Thatte Idli with Podi

Idli, South India’s savory breakfast cake, is made from a mixture of rice and lentils which are soaked in water, ground, and fermented. The resulting tangy batter is then poured into a mold, steamed, and served with assorted spices and chutneys. This version, named for the particular plate-shaped mold in which it is steamed, comes from the southwestern state of Karnataka and is fluffier, flatter, and wider than the more common, smaller, lozenge-shaped idli. Order a thatte idli maker with 8-inch plates online, or position a deep, heatproof plate in a wok or wide skillet with a tight-fitting lid to approximate the effect.

If you are preparing the batter in a cool climate, its fermentation may be sped along by placing the bowl in an oven with the pilot light on or a dehydrator set to low. For the podi, check out our guide to roasting garlic.

