Waakye Stew With Rice

Instructions

Step 1 Make the black pepper-clove mixture: In a spice grinder, process the peppercorns until finely ground and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the cloves. Set aside. This will season both the meat and stew.

Step 2 Make the meat: In a blender or food processor, pulse the anise seeds, cumin seeds, rosemary, garlic, Maggi cubes, onion, ginger, and 4 cups of water until smooth. Transfer to a large pot. Stir in the goat, offal if desired, and 1 tablespoon of the black pepper-clove mixture. Partially cover and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer, skimming any foam that rises to the surface, until the meat breaks apart easily when pierced with a fork, 25–30 minutes. Remove from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meat and offal and set aside on a plate. Strain and reserve the broth. You should have about 4 cups (add more water if needed). Set the broth aside.

Step 3 Using paper towels, pat the meat and offal dry. To a medium pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the meat and offal in batches and cook, turning frequently, until golden brown all over, 7–8 minutes total. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside to drain. Set aside the pot with the oil to cool, then measure out ½ cup of the oil and reserve. Discard the remaining oil.

Step 4 Make the waakye stew: In the same blender or food processor, pulse the tomatoes and Scotch bonnet if desired until smooth. Transfer to a small pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce is reduced to about 3 cups, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5 In the same blender or food processor, pulse the garlic, chopped onions, ginger, and 1 cup of water until smooth, about 1 minute. To a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the reserved oil and sliced onions and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the ginger-onion purée and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has evaporated and the mixture is very thick and beginning to caramelize, 25–30 minutes.

Step 6 Stir in the tomato paste, curry powder, bay leaves, Maggi cubes, star anise, 1 teaspoon of the anise seeds, ½ teaspoon of the cloves, and the reserved tomato sauce. Turn the heat to medium, cover partially with a lid, and cook, stirring frequently, until the oil rises to the top and the sauce thickens, 30–40 minutes.

Step 7 Stir in the shrimp powder, fish powder, and remaining black pepper-clove mixture, anise seeds, and cloves. Add the reserved broth, meat, and offal. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Remove excess oil by skimming with a spoon or ladle. Season with the salt.

Step 8 Meanwhile, make the waakye rice: Drain and rinse the peas thoroughly. To a large pot, add the peas, garlic, and 4½ cups of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until the peas are softened slightly but not completely tender, 20–25 minutes. Drain the peas, discard the garlic, and set aside in the same pot.

Step 9 Rinse the waakye leaves thoroughly. To a second large pot, add the leaves, baking soda, and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cook until the water is deep red, about 3 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium heatproof bowl and strain the mixture, reserving the liquid and discarding the leaves. You should have about 2½ cups of liquid (add more water if needed).

Step 10 Add the rice, salt, 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil, and the waakye liquid to the reserved peas and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low, cover with a piece of parchment followed by the lid, and simmer until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed, about 17 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to steam for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff gently. Add the remaining coconut oil and set aside uncovered for 5 minutes before serving.

Step 11 Just before serving the stew, make the garri: In a large bowl, stir together the cassava, 3 tablespoons of hot water, and 2–3 tablespoons of the waakye stew (enough to cover the garri) with a spoon until well combined. Season to taste with salt. Sprinkle the garri over the stew and serve with the rice. The stew will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 1 week.