Waakye Stew With Rice
This traditional Ghanaian dish of red peas, meat, and spicy tomato sauce feeds a crowd.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
5 hours 30 minutes
In West African cuisine, red sauce made with tomatoes, peppers, ginger, and onions is one of the region’s mother sauces, like a tomato sauce in Italy or a mole in Mexico. Waakye is a dish featuring rice, red peas, and a variation of that red sauce. It’s traditionally made with cow offal, shrimp powder, clove, and anise seed, which results in a sauce that’s darker in color and has a more tangy depth of flavor. These strong ingredients all work together because waakye itself is a busy dish. Along with the spiced sauce and meat, there are fried elements, and it’s all served with rice, garri (granulated cassava), spaghetti, and sometimes even an egg. If you have all of those components, you want your stew sauce to be able to stand up to them.
You can order Ghanian waakye leaves online. You can also skip the process in step 4 and substitute 3 cups of canned tomato sauce, but you won’t get the heat of the Scotch bonnets.
Adapted from Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past by Eric Adjepong with Korsha Wilson. Copyright © 2025. Available from Clarkson Potter.
Featured in “What a Food Trip to Ghana Taught Me About My Black American Identity” by Korsha Wilson.
Ingredients
For the black pepper-clove mixture:
- 1 Tbsp. black peppercorns
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
For the meat:
- ¼ tsp. anise seeds
- ¼ tsp. cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp. dried rosemary
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 Maggi seasoning cubes, crushed
- 1 medium Spanish onion, coarsely chopped
- One 2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 1 lb. goat stew meat, or beef stew meat, cut into small cubes
- 8 oz. offal, such as oxtail or cow foot or skin, rinsed well and cut into small cubes (optional)
- ⅔ cup vegetable oil
For the waakye stew:
- 2 lb. Roma tomatoes (6–8 medium), cored and coarsely chopped
- 1–2 Scotch bonnets or habaneros (optional)
- 5 garlic cloves
- 4 medium Spanish onions, 3 coarsely chopped, 1 halved and thinly sliced
- Two 2-in. pieces fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
- ¾ cup tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp. curry powder
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 2 Maggi seasoning cubes, crushed
- 1 star anise pod
- 2 tsp. anise seeds, divided
- 1 tsp. ground cloves, divided
- 2 Tbsp. dried shrimp powder
- 1 Tbsp. dried fish powder
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
For the waakye rice:
- 2 cups dried red or black-eyed peas, soaked overnight in a few inches of cool water
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 5 dried waakye leaves (millet or sorghum leaves)
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 2½ cups jasmine rice, rinsed and draine
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. virgin coconut oil, divided
For the garri:
- 1 cup granulated cassava (garri)
- Kosher salt
Instructions
- Make the black pepper-clove mixture: In a spice grinder, process the peppercorns until finely ground and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the cloves. Set aside. This will season both the meat and stew.
- Make the meat: In a blender or food processor, pulse the anise seeds, cumin seeds, rosemary, garlic, Maggi cubes, onion, ginger, and 4 cups of water until smooth. Transfer to a large pot. Stir in the goat, offal if desired, and 1 tablespoon of the black pepper-clove mixture. Partially cover and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer, skimming any foam that rises to the surface, until the meat breaks apart easily when pierced with a fork, 25–30 minutes. Remove from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meat and offal and set aside on a plate. Strain and reserve the broth. You should have about 4 cups (add more water if needed). Set the broth aside.
- Using paper towels, pat the meat and offal dry. To a medium pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the meat and offal in batches and cook, turning frequently, until golden brown all over, 7–8 minutes total. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside to drain. Set aside the pot with the oil to cool, then measure out ½ cup of the oil and reserve. Discard the remaining oil.
- Make the waakye stew: In the same blender or food processor, pulse the tomatoes and Scotch bonnet if desired until smooth. Transfer to a small pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce is reduced to about 3 cups, about 20 minutes. Set aside.
- In the same blender or food processor, pulse the garlic, chopped onions, ginger, and 1 cup of water until smooth, about 1 minute. To a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the reserved oil and sliced onions and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the ginger-onion purée and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has evaporated and the mixture is very thick and beginning to caramelize, 25–30 minutes.
- Stir in the tomato paste, curry powder, bay leaves, Maggi cubes, star anise, 1 teaspoon of the anise seeds, ½ teaspoon of the cloves, and the reserved tomato sauce. Turn the heat to medium, cover partially with a lid, and cook, stirring frequently, until the oil rises to the top and the sauce thickens, 30–40 minutes.
- Stir in the shrimp powder, fish powder, and remaining black pepper-clove mixture, anise seeds, and cloves. Add the reserved broth, meat, and offal. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Remove excess oil by skimming with a spoon or ladle. Season with the salt.
- Meanwhile, make the waakye rice: Drain and rinse the peas thoroughly. To a large pot, add the peas, garlic, and 4½ cups of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until the peas are softened slightly but not completely tender, 20–25 minutes. Drain the peas, discard the garlic, and set aside in the same pot.
- Rinse the waakye leaves thoroughly. To a second large pot, add the leaves, baking soda, and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cook until the water is deep red, about 3 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium heatproof bowl and strain the mixture, reserving the liquid and discarding the leaves. You should have about 2½ cups of liquid (add more water if needed).
- Add the rice, salt, 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil, and the waakye liquid to the reserved peas and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low, cover with a piece of parchment followed by the lid, and simmer until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed, about 17 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to steam for 5 minutes, then uncover and fluff gently. Add the remaining coconut oil and set aside uncovered for 5 minutes before serving.
- Just before serving the stew, make the garri: In a large bowl, stir together the cassava, 3 tablespoons of hot water, and 2–3 tablespoons of the waakye stew (enough to cover the garri) with a spoon until well combined. Season to taste with salt. Sprinkle the garri over the stew and serve with the rice. The stew will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 1 week.
