Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini, Yogurt, and Pomegranate
The most decadent meatless main we can think of.
- Serves
2–4
- Cook
45 minutes
Welcome to SAVEUR’s column on making the most of local produce according to contributing editor Fatima Khawaja. Here you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals.
The most tedious part of cooking cauliflower is cutting and trimming the florets—so don’t. This recipe, inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine with its yogurt-tahini sauce and pomegranate seeds, is a whole-head affair that makes a stunning centerpiece for any meal, whether you’re vegetarian or not.
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower (2 lb.), stem trimmed flush with the head
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup tahini
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. finely grated garlic cloves
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 tsp. ground sumac