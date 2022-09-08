Buying a blender can be a daunting task, but it shouldn’t be. Don’t worry, we already have a guide for the best blenders, but right here, right now, we’re looking for the best machine for a crowd favorite drink—the frozen margarita. When looking for the best blender for margaritas, should you look for power? Should they be ice crushers first and foremost? Maybe you do need that Margaritaville machine. We’ve got the best blenders for margaritas to ensure you’re the star of any party you throw (even if it’s a solo party).

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Ninja Blender DUO with Auto IQ BL642

Product Dimensions: 6.75” x 9” x 17.5” | Power: 1400/1200 blending watts | Color: black, stainless steel | Capacity: 72 ounces (64-ounce max fill)

Pros Excellent at crushing ice

Dishwasher safe

High capacity

Has “frozen drinks” preset Cons Not ideal for hot blending

No self-cleaning setting

Less pre-programmed settings than competitors

Why we chose it: The Ninja offers ample blending capacity while providing a decent amount of power without breaking the bank. Its presets make drinks easy, and you can take them to-go with two 24-ounce takeaway cups.

Imagine with me: You come home after a long day, throw a few ice cubes in a blender along with some fresh lime and margarita mix (or tequila and cointreau). In no time you’ve got a sugar/salt/Tajín rimmed glass full of happiness. You take off the top, throw it in the dishwasher, and you’re ready to watch the rest of Love Island UK. That’s the ease this blender allows for.

Ninja has made an established name for itself in the home appliance market. They are sturdily built and offer more than you thought you needed. This blender also allows you to make drinks for any number of people—including for a party or two drinks just for you and a partner with the two 24-ounce to-go cups it comes with. If you’re wanting affordability, reliability, and ease, this blender is a no-brainer.

Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender

Product Dimensions: 6.9″ x 9.5″ x 15″ | Wattage: 700 peak watts | Color: Stainless steel/black | Capacity: 40 ounces

Pros Exceptionally user friendly

Great at crushing ice

14 convenient presets

Dishwasher safe Cons Less wattage power

40-ounce max capacity—less than competitors

Why we chose it: If you don’t want to spend a lot to get a lot, this is a great blender for you. The presets make it user-friendly and clean-up is easy breezy.

This machine offers a glass jar for blending, giving the quality of this blender an elevated feel. Reviewers love how easy it is to blend and clean without paying an arm and a leg. If you want something simple that gets the job done, Hamilton Beach has your solution. It crushes ice like a dream, whirring up a frozen margarita in no time. Throw in some frozen lime juice, and you’ve got something special on your hands.

The Wave Crusher Blender is for the home cook who isn’t too fussy. You simply need a blender that does its job excellently and quickly. Cleaning up is just as uncomplicated; you can throw it in the dishwasher or add hot, soapy water to the glass jar, put the lid on and pulse for a quick clean. The price point makes it a no-brainer purchase.

Product Dimensions: 6.34″ x 6.93″ x 14.29″ | Power: 1100 peak watts | Color: cloud silver | Capacity: 24 ounces

Pros Blends ice to slush in under 2 minutes

Minimal components

Has multiple to-go cups

Dishwasher safe Cons Not ideal for hot blending

Can not blend on the go

Less powerful than full-sized blenders

Why we chose it: Reliable Ninja technology paired with grab-and-go ease, this machine gives you what you need quickly. This is not only an amazing smoothie and frozen drink maker, but it can also help make the rest of dinner.

Ideal for the singular user, the Ninja Foodi offers three takeaway components—two 24-ounce jars and one 14-ounce jar. It’s consistent in blending strength across the board, from fruit for smoothies and nut butters to frozen drinks alike. It’s perfect if you want the convenience and power of a big blender, but in a more compact size.

The power of this machine lies in its portability and versatility. You can quickly blend a margarita for yourself and a partner or friend before the game starts, and the next morning, you can whip up a fresh smoothie to bring with you on the drive to work. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

Best Professional: Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Smart Blender

Product Dimension: 8” x 11” x 17” | Power: 1440 watts, 2.2-peak horsepower | Color: stainless steel, graphite, copper | Capacity: 64 ounces

Pros Powerful

Versatile

Easy-to-use presets

Laser-cut blades can blend it all Cons Pricey

Needs a large storage area

Noisy

Why we chose it: When it comes to blenders, Vitamix is premier. It sets the standard for blending capabilities, offering power, versatility, and durability.

Nothing mixes like a Vitamix. It’s used by home cooks and professional chefs alike and blends anything from baby food to a frozen margarita or sorbet. When it first came on the market, consumers balked at its incredibly high price tag, but it has stood the test of time. It’s so powerful, it measures in horsepower.

It is far from intimidating with programmable timers and presets for ease of use. Simply pour, press, et voila, a frozen drink in 30-45 seconds.

The tamper stick has evolved from an extra component getting in the way into a sleek low-profile tool to help mix. Ask anyone serious about their food which professional blender reigns supreme—the answer is always, “Vitamix.” “You cannot beat the power and capability of a Vitamix,” says Joy Wilson, the food influencer behind Joy the Baker. Plus, with its 10-year warranty, you’ll be well supported.

Best Splurge: Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

Product Dimensions: 12.7″ x 18.7″ x 22″ | Power: 650 watts | Color: gray | Capacity: 60 ounces

Pros Most powerful Margaritaville machine

Convenient pour spout dispenser

Includes an ice shaver

Holds an impressive 60 ounces Cons Large machine to store

Many components to clean

Singular in function

Why we chose it: Iconically named, if you often serve frozen drinks at get-togethers, this is a great option. It gives the “authentic” smooth slushy feel.

When we’re discussing the best blenders for margaritas, we have to have a Margaritaville option! This is the showstopper, the attention-grabber, the life of the party. It shaves the ice for optimal slushy consistency, most ideal for frozen margaritas. Owning this machine sets you up to be the host of every summer get together from here on out. And if you need to travel, it comes with its own carrying bag.

It’s as easy as blending up your margaritas. You don’t even have to pour them, as your guests can dispense their own drinks using the convenient pour spout. Once you and your guests are finished, pop the components into the top rack of the dishwasher and you’re all set. This machine is the epitome of the phrase “do one thing well.”

Things to Consider Before Buying a Blender for Margaritas

Usage

“I use a blender most often in the summer for smoothies and boozy frozen drinks that inevitably melt too quickly, so I almost think of a blender as a seasonal kitchen tool. For that reason, I’m really not picky about my blender,” Wilson says. Is having a blender absolutely necessary for the home cook? Wilson says yes. “Some sort of blendy something is necessary, be it an immersion blender, a stand-up blender, or a food processor,” she says. Even if frozen drinks aren’t your thing (can I ask why?), having a blender on hand adds versatility to any kitchen.

Power

It doesn’t have to be the most powerful appliance in your kitchen, but it absolutely must get the job done. “All I ask is that it blend my frozen bananas completely,” Wilson says. “If it leaves a lone frozen banana chunk in my smoothie it’s instantly in the Goodwill pile.” That is a seemingly simple request. When searching for a good blender with the power to back it up, she leaves it up to the online community to come through. “I cross my fingers (aka glaze over the Amazon reviews) about its power and capabilities and hope for the best. Hasn’t failed me yet!”

Capacity & Ease of Use

This is at the full discretion of the user and their needs. Even an avid home chef like Wilson doesn’t factor in capacity first. “I look for affordability first before anything else,” she says. The professional models can be the double and triple threat, offering power, presets, and capacity. The more user-friendly the model, the better. Presets take the guesswork out of this appliance—a touch of a button gets you instant results.

FAQs

Can you use a regular blender for margaritas?

Yes. There is no need to buy a special blender for margaritas as long as it can handle crushing ice. It makes more economical sense to purchase an appliance that can do double duty.

Do I need a blender for margaritas?

Depends on how you like your margaritas and how often you entertain. If you love frozen margs, having a Margaritaville blender is a welcome treat for everyone.

Can you freeze fresh lime juice for margaritas?

Definitely, yes. It can do two things: Either be the “rocks” the margarita is on, or blend up to add that beautiful zing right in the frozen margarita. This recipe for frozen margaritas uses limeade, and is divine.

How do you keep margaritas frozen?

The best way to keep margaritas frozen is to make them right before guests arrive, or right as you’re wanting them. It’s a fun conversation point in the kitchen and ensures the drink is served as you intend it. Otherwise freezing your glasses or a glass pitcher for a few minutes before serving is helpful to keep them frozen longer.

Can you use bottled lime juice for margaritas?

Of course! There are no rules here. Fresh lime juice is preferred for freshness, but if in a pinch you have bottled lime juice, I don’t think anyone would be angry.

Final Thoughts

Depending on your budget and your needs, the best blender for margaritas will be one that ups both your kitchen and frozen marg game for years to come. Whether you like salt or sugar on the rim of your glass, all of the blenders listed above will give you the best margarita possible. “For the record, put Tajín on the rim,” Wilson says. Game-changer.

Methodology

An extensive amount of research goes into arriving at the final picks for products. We polled friends and family to see what blenders immediately came to mind, then reached out to reputable sources to get their take. In-depth questions were sent to sources like Joy Wilson, who has decades of kitchen expertise. We also looked at reviews from across the web, as well as Saveur’s own blender testing. Of course, never count out the strength of an Amazon review either.

For these blenders specifically, we were looking for ones that are both user friendly and have consistent, powerful ice crushing abilities. Bonus points if it’s easy to clean. Ultimately, we nixed products that were low in power and weren’t likely to stand the test of time.