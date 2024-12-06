7 Stupendous Stocking Stuffers for Your Favorite Food Lover

A big, expensive gift is great and all, but it can be just as impressive to curate a collection of small, thoughtful presents that amount to more than the sum of their parts. To make sure everyone on your list is covered, and to keep things interesting (and, for the most part, affordable) this holiday season, consider upping your stocking stuffer game. From kitchen gadgets and spice blends to calming teas and inventive vinegars, these items are sure to put a smile on any food lover’s face.

As a former professional oyster shucker, I’m always prepared to pop some shells, thanks to this sturdy, well-built knife whose blade locks into place for safety. Whether at home or at a seaside rental, this tool is not only a culinary flex, it’s also a money-saver, since we all know how expensive a dozen oysters can be at restaurants. Opinel has been crafting quality knives in France for more than a century, making it a handheld piece of history for any seafood buff.

Whether you’re baking bread or cooking meat or fish, it pays to know if you’ve nailed the internal temp you’re shooting for—not just for taste and texture, but also for food safety. The Thermapen One is incredibly accurate and can register a reading in under a second, allowing you to multitask without waiting for an analog needle to move.

Inspired by our readers’ favorite recipes over the years, we teamed up with the spice pros at Burlap & Barrel to bring you this line of exclusive blends. They’re versatile and can be used in savory dishes, including soups, seafood, salads, grilled and roasted meats, and more. They’re also great for spicing up snacks such as french fries, potato chips, or popcorn.

Tart’s vinegars are expertly blended and surprisingly smooth. They make a nice gift for those who love punchy flavors while boosting their gut health with good bacteria (simply add a dash to sparkling water). SAVEUR customer service specialist Brianna loves these vinegars for amping up tinned fish and salad dressings.

Celebrate 30 years of SAVEUR with us by nabbing one of these long-lasting, low-profile hats, perfect for outings to the beach, the park, or your local farmers market.

This stocking stuffer is admittedly a splurge, but there’s really nothing like busting out an OT around the holidays. You can choose from a variety of different caviars, but no matter your selection, make sure you’ve got enough champagne, crème fraîche, and blini to last the whole tin!

The complex chai blends by this women-owned business reflect the owners’ barista chops. They come packed in beautifully designed reusable containers and require no strainers. Just whisk them into heated water or milk, then kick back and enjoy the slower moments. Each gift set includes one caffeinated blend as well as one caffeine-free blend, so there’s something for every time of day (including bedtime).