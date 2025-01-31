Join SAVEUR at Rhode Island’s Newest Food Festival This Spring

SAVEUR’s editor-in-chief, Kat Craddock, hails from the Ocean State, and she’s published the Rhode Island quahog recipes to prove it—stuffed, cakes, chowder, you name it. That makes our partnership with the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective Festival feel like a homecoming. The event, which will be held March 27th to the 30th, promises to be unlike any other, and SAVEUR will be there every step of the way. As the new wine and food festival’s exclusive national media partner, we’re bringing our editorial team and our dedication to exploring international foodways to one of our favorite culinary destinations.

The festival kicks off with Thursday’s Hope & Main event, where Rhode Island’s most innovative food entrepreneurs showcase their creations in the soaring atrium of the 100 Westminster building downtown. The centerpiece is Saturday’s Grand Tasting, which will showcase winemakers from around the world. But the real magic will happen in intimate settings scattered throughout the city. Think: caviar and champagne brunches, signature wine dinners in some of the capital’s finest dining rooms, hands-on cooking classes at Johnson & Wales University, and “Trashy & Tipsy” elevated junk food pairings at GPub, perfectly capturing the capital city’s high-low charm. Special guest Mary Ann Esposito, host of the beloved PBS show Ciao Italia, will headline Friday’s “Uncorking the Future” benefit at the WaterFire Arts Center. The festival will also activate a series of charitable events in partnership with the nonprofits Feed the Children and the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

The city’s vibrant culture extends well beyond the plate and the glass, so it tracks that this culinary programming will run in conjunction with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, a new comedy series presented by the VETS, Providence Performing Arts Center, and Professional Facilities Management featuring A-list talent such as Leslie Jones, Kevin Hart, and Melissa Villaseñor.

In true Providence style, the festival closes with a Sunday drag brunch food truck rally at Dark Lady & Alley Cat, followed by a SAVEUR-hosted industry afterparty at Narragansett Brewery.