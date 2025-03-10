Bourbon Pecan Soufflé

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 380°F. Using a pastry brush, grease the insides of six 4-ounce ramekins with butter, then dust with sugar, tapping out any excess.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 380°F. Using a pastry brush, grease the insides of six 4-ounce ramekins with butter, then dust with sugar, tapping out any excess.

Step 2