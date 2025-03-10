Bourbon Pecan Soufflé
The classic French dessert is updated with flavors from the American South in this signature recipe from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel.
- Serves
6
- Time
35 minutes
For SAVEUR’s Issue 203 launch party at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, acclaimed pastry chef Oralia Perez served this aromatic riff on the classic French dessert, enhanced with flavors of the American South. Light and airy, studded with toasty pecans, and spiked with a generous splash of bourbon, Perez’s signature soufflé strikes a careful balance between sugary decadence and grown-up depth, making it a showstopping centerpiece for a special evening in. Plan to serve the soufflés straight from the oven, while they’re still hot and at their greatest of heights.
Featured in “Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
- ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. sugar, divided, plus more for dusting
- ½ cup bread flour, sifted
- ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla paste
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 Tbsp. bourbon
- 3 oz. toasted pecans, coarsely chopped (¾ cup)
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
- Pinch fine salt
- Confectioners sugar or whipped cream, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 380°F. Using a pastry brush, grease the insides of six 4-ounce ramekins with butter, then dust with sugar, tapping out any excess.
- In a large bowl, whisk ¼ cup of sugar with the butter until sandy and thoroughly combined, then whisk in the flour. To a small pot over medium-high heat, add the milk and vanilla and bring to a boil. Whisk in the sugar mixture, then turn the heat to low and cook, whisking rapidly and continuously, until the mixture is thick, spreadable, and pasty but not yet dry, 5–15 seconds. Transfer the mixture back to the bowl and cool slightly, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the egg yolks and bourbon followed by the pecans, then set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar. In a medium bowl, using a whisk, or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites and salt until stiff peaks form. Gently whisk in the cornstarch mixture, then, using a silicone spatula, gently fold about one-third of the egg white mixture into the pecan mixture until just combined. Repeat with the remaining whites in two batches. (Do not overmix.)
- Arrange the ramekins on a large baking sheet, spacing them at least 2 inches apart. Divide the batter evenly among the ramekins, then bake just until puffed and golden, 15–20 minutes. (Resist the temptation to open the oven door prematurely.) Top with confectioners sugar or whipped cream if desired, and serve immediately.
