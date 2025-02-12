Snake-Bit Sprout Cocktail
Bubbly and floral with a tropical zing, this gin drink is festive and refreshing any time of year.
- Serves
1
- Time
5 minutes, plus steeping
Created by Alba Huerta of Houston’s acclaimed cocktail bar Julep, this fragrant chamomile-infused gin cocktail was served at SAVEUR’s Issue 203 launch party. Lighthouse Gin—a bright and balanced, citrus gin from New Zealand—shines alongside fresh lime and pineapple, while an effervescent topper of sparkling cider makes this a refreshing and festive serve for any season. Don’t forget to garnish with a few pineapple fronds, a timeless symbol of hospitality in the American South.
Ingredients
For the chamomile syrup:
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. dried chamomile flowers, or 4 chamomile tea bags
For the cocktail:
- 1½ oz. Lighthouse Gin
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- ½ oz. pineapple juice
- 1½ oz. dry sparkling cider
- 2 fresh pineapple fronds, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.
- Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, ½ ounce chamomile syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a collins glass. Top with sparkling cider, garnish with pineapple fronds, and serve.
