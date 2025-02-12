Snake-Bit Sprout Cocktail

Step 1

Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.