Snake-Bit Sprout Cocktail
Bubbly and floral with a tropical zing, this gin drink is festive and refreshing any time of year.

By Alba Huerta

Published on February 12, 2025

Banner Foley Family Gold

Created by Alba Huerta of Houston’s acclaimed cocktail bar Julep, this fragrant chamomile-infused gin cocktail was served at SAVEUR’s Issue 203 launch party. Lighthouse Gin—a bright and balanced, citrus gin from New Zealand—shines alongside fresh lime and pineapple, while an effervescent topper of sparkling cider makes this a refreshing and festive serve for any season. Don’t forget to garnish with a few pineapple fronds, a timeless symbol of hospitality in the American South.

Featured in “Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise.”

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    5 minutes, plus steeping

Johnny Luu

Ingredients

For the chamomile syrup:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. dried chamomile flowers, or 4 chamomile tea bags

For the cocktail:

  • 1½ oz. Lighthouse Gin
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. pineapple juice
  • 1½ oz. dry sparkling cider
  • 2 fresh pineapple fronds, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, ½ ounce chamomile syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a collins glass. Top with sparkling cider, garnish with pineapple fronds, and serve.
  1. Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.
  2. Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, ½ ounce chamomile syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a collins glass. Top with sparkling cider, garnish with pineapple fronds, and serve.
Sponsored Post

Snake-Bit Sprout Cocktail

Bubbly and floral with a tropical zing, this gin drink is festive and refreshing any time of year.

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    5 minutes, plus steeping

Snake-Bit Sprout Cocktail
JOHNNY LUU

By Alba Huerta

Published on February 12, 2025

Banner Foley Family Gold

Created by Alba Huerta of Houston’s acclaimed cocktail bar Julep, this fragrant chamomile-infused gin cocktail was served at SAVEUR’s Issue 203 launch party. Lighthouse Gin—a bright and balanced, citrus gin from New Zealand—shines alongside fresh lime and pineapple, while an effervescent topper of sparkling cider makes this a refreshing and festive serve for any season. Don’t forget to garnish with a few pineapple fronds, a timeless symbol of hospitality in the American South.

Featured in “Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise.”

Ingredients

For the chamomile syrup:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. dried chamomile flowers, or 4 chamomile tea bags

For the cocktail:

  • 1½ oz. Lighthouse Gin
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. pineapple juice
  • 1½ oz. dry sparkling cider
  • 2 fresh pineapple fronds, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, ½ ounce chamomile syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a collins glass. Top with sparkling cider, garnish with pineapple fronds, and serve.
  1. Make the chamomile syrup: In a small heatproof bowl, stir together the sugar and ½ cup of boiling water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the chamomile. Cover and set aside at room temperature until the syrup is potent with chamomile fragrance, at least 4 hours, or up to 12. Strain, then use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 1 month.
  2. Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, ½ ounce chamomile syrup (save the rest for more cocktails or another use), lime juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well to chill, then strain over ice into a collins glass. Top with sparkling cider, garnish with pineapple fronds, and serve.

Keep Reading

A chef stands behind an extravagant cheese and charcuterie grazing table in Stella's Wine Bar.

Toasting SAVEUR’s Latest Issue in Houston, a Culinary Destination on the Rise

By JESSICA CARBONE
French Blonde cocktail

French Blonde

By CARALINE BIANCHETTO CHASE
The Last Word Cocktail

The Last Word

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence Cake

By JANICE FEUER HAUGEN
Old Pepper Cocktail

Old Pepper Cocktail

By ALBA HUERTA
Madison Restaurant Guide

Where to Eat in Madison, Wisconsin, Right Now

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Madison Bars

11 Outstanding Bars in Madison, Wisconsin

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Providence Culinary Collective

Join SAVEUR at Rhode Island’s Newest Food Festival This Spring

By SAVEUR EDITORS
best nonalcoholic drinks

The Best Nonalcoholic Drinks—Bartender Approved

By ALYSE WHITNEY
Sponsored Post

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe