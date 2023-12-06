Sponsored Post

Spiced Chocolate Fondue

A dollop of mascarpone and a whisper of chile and cinnamon give this retro party dessert the update it needed.

  • Serves

    6

PHOTOGRAPHY: GRACE ANN LEADBEATER; STYLING: MADISON TRAPKIN

By Fatima Khawaja

Published on December 6, 2023

Wisconsin’s Crave Brothers Mascarpone lends this silky spiced chocolate fondue from Fatima Khawaja its rich and milky flavor and a luxurious texture that holds together well over a low warmer. Khawaja served this fondue with a bounty of sweet dippers; do the same, or keep it simple with just one or two sweet treats.

Featured in “Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • 8 oz. milk chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp. ancho chile powder
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 8 oz. (1 scant cup) Crave Brothers Mascarpone
  • 1¼ cup heavy cream
  • Brioche, cut into cubes and toasted; cookies; dates; marshmallows; potato chips; or strawberries, for dipping

Instructions

Step 1

In a double boiler set over medium-low heat, toss together the dark and milk chocolates, the ancho chile powder, cinnamon, and salt. Add the mascarpone and cream and cook, using a silicone spatula to stir frequently, until mostly melted, about 5 minutes. Turn off the flame and allow the fondue to continue melting over the residual heat, stirring occasionally, until completely smooth, about 5 minutes more. 

Step 2

Transfer the chocolate mixture to a fondue pot over a tealight or low sterno flame and serve with toasted brioche, cookies, dates, marshmallows, potato chips, or strawberries, for dipping.

Keep Reading

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

By KAT CRADDOCK
Alpine-Style Fondue

Alpine-Style Fondue

By KAT CRADDOCK
Fondue Party

Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers

By MADISON TRAPKIN
Southside Cocktail

Southside

By AMANDA SCHUSTER
Popcorn Chicken

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

By CLARISSA WEI
Saveur Manolo Lopez x Yeti

A Puerto Rican Chef’s Outdoor Party Spread

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Garlic Sliced Pork

Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Sauce

By CLARISSA WEI
No-Fry Frybread

No-Fry Frybread

By LOIS ELLEN FRANK AND WALTER WHITEWATER
Three Sisters Stew

Three Sisters Stew

By LOIS ELLEN FRANK AND WALTER WHITEWATER
Sponsored Post

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe