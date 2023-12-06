Sponsored Post
Spiced Chocolate Fondue
A dollop of mascarpone and a whisper of chile and cinnamon give this retro party dessert the update it needed.
- Serves
6
Wisconsin’s Crave Brothers Mascarpone lends this silky spiced chocolate fondue from Fatima Khawaja its rich and milky flavor and a luxurious texture that holds together well over a low warmer. Khawaja served this fondue with a bounty of sweet dippers; do the same, or keep it simple with just one or two sweet treats.
Ingredients
- 8 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped
- 8 oz. milk chocolate, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. ancho chile powder
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 8 oz. (1 scant cup) Crave Brothers Mascarpone
- 1¼ cup heavy cream
- Brioche, cut into cubes and toasted; cookies; dates; marshmallows; potato chips; or strawberries, for dipping
Instructions
Step 1
In a double boiler set over medium-low heat, toss together the dark and milk chocolates, the ancho chile powder, cinnamon, and salt. Add the mascarpone and cream and cook, using a silicone spatula to stir frequently, until mostly melted, about 5 minutes. Turn off the flame and allow the fondue to continue melting over the residual heat, stirring occasionally, until completely smooth, about 5 minutes more.
Step 2
Transfer the chocolate mixture to a fondue pot over a tealight or low sterno flame and serve with toasted brioche, cookies, dates, marshmallows, potato chips, or strawberries, for dipping.
