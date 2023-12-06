Sponsored Post
Alpine-Style Fondue
We finally found the perfect cheese duo for melting and dipping—and both are from Wisconsin.
- Serves
6
- Cook
20 minutes
Paula Heimerl and Orphee Paillotin’s Mount Raclette is a smear-ripened cheese, which means it’s been hand-washed in their cellar for several months to give it a uniquely deep flavor. To tease out the ultra-savory notes in the cheese and add an extra oomph to Alpine-style fondue, Paula recommends rubbing the inside of your pot with garlic before adding the rest of the ingredients.
Ingredients
- 1 clove garlic, halved lengthwise
- 1¼ cup dry white wine
- ½ lb. Mount Raclette, coarsely grated
- ½ lb. Roth Grand Cru, coarsely grated
- Nutmeg
- Cayenne pepper
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp. kirsch
- Kosher salt
- Country bread, cut into cubes
Instructions
Step 1
Rub the interior of a medium fondue pot with the cut side of the garlic clove, then discard the garlic. Add the wine and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Gradually add the cheese while stirring, then add a pinch each of fresh nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Cook, using a wooden spoon to stir continuously, until the cheese is melted but not yet fully combined with the wine.
Step 2
In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch with kirsch, then stir the slurry into melted cheese mixture. Continue cooking and stirring until the fondue is smooth and homogenous, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt. Set the fondue pot over a tealight or sterno flame and serve with country bread for dipping.
Continue to Next Story