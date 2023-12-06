Sponsored Post

Alpine-Style Fondue

We finally found the perfect cheese duo for melting and dipping—and both are from Wisconsin.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook

    20 minutes

GRACE ANN LEADBEATER; STYLING: MADISON TRAPKIN
Kat Craddock

By Kat Craddock

Published on December 6, 2023

Paula Heimerl and Orphee Paillotin’s Mount Raclette is a smear-ripened cheese, which means it’s been hand-washed in their cellar for several months to give it a uniquely deep flavor. To tease out the ultra-savory notes in the cheese and add an extra oomph to Alpine-style fondue, Paula recommends rubbing the inside of your pot with garlic before adding the rest of the ingredients. 

Featured in “Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers.

Ingredients

  • 1 clove garlic, halved lengthwise
  • 1¼ cup dry white wine
  • ½ lb. Mount Raclette, coarsely grated
  • ½ lb. Roth Grand Cru, coarsely grated
  • Nutmeg
  • Cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 Tbsp. kirsch
  • Kosher salt
  • Country bread, cut into cubes

Instructions

Step 1

Rub the interior of a medium fondue pot with the cut side of the garlic clove, then discard the garlic. Add the wine and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Gradually add the cheese while stirring, then add a pinch each of fresh nutmeg and cayenne pepper. Cook, using a wooden spoon to stir continuously, until the cheese is melted but not yet fully combined with the wine.

Step 2

In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch with kirsch, then stir the slurry into melted cheese mixture. Continue cooking and stirring until the fondue is smooth and homogenous, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt. Set the fondue pot over a tealight or sterno flame and serve with country bread for dipping.

Keep Reading

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

Cheddar-Beer Fondue

By KAT CRADDOCK
Spiced Chocolate Fondue

Spiced Chocolate Fondue

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Fondue Party

Lessons From a Fondue Fête with Two Wisconsin Cheesemakers

By MADISON TRAPKIN
Southside Cocktail

Southside

By AMANDA SCHUSTER
Popcorn Chicken

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

By CLARISSA WEI
Saveur Manolo Lopez x Yeti

A Puerto Rican Chef’s Outdoor Party Spread

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Garlic Sliced Pork

Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Sauce

By CLARISSA WEI
No-Fry Frybread

No-Fry Frybread

By LOIS ELLEN FRANK AND WALTER WHITEWATER
Three Sisters Stew

Three Sisters Stew

By LOIS ELLEN FRANK AND WALTER WHITEWATER
Sponsored Post

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe