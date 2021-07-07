Flank steak, also known as London broil, isn’t the most tender cut of beef, but it is one of the most flavorful. The key to cooking a tender flank steak is to let the meat marinate for a good, long time and then carve it crosswise against the grain into very thin slices. No grill? No problem, as this recipe translates well to a stovetop method. If you do have your coals going, round out your cookout with all of the grilled essentials.
Marinated Flank Steak
The key to getting a tender flank steak is to let the meat marinate for a good, long time—in this case, in a mixture of red wine, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, various spices, and fresh rosemary—and then carve it across the grain into thin slices before serving.
Yield: serves 4
Time: 12 hours, 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. black peppercorns
- 1 tbsp. coriander seeds
- 1 tbsp. fennel seeds
- 2 dried chiles de àrbol, broken
- 2 fresh bay leaves
- 1⁄2 cup red wine
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp. worcestershire
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (2-lb.) flank steak
- Kosher salt, to taste
Instructions
- Toast peppercorns, coriander, fennel, chiles de àrbol, and bay leaves in a small skillet over high heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer aromatics to a hard surface; lightly crush with the bottom of a heavy skillet; then transfer to a 9″x13″ baking dish.
- Add wine, vinegar, worcestershire, garlic, rosemary, and olive oil; whisk to combine. Poke flank steak all over with a fork and place in marinade; spoon some marinade over top. Cover and refrigerate, turning occasionally, for 12 to 24 hours.
- An hour before grilling, transfer steak to a plate; set aside at room temperature. Transfer marinade to a small pot and bring just to a boil; set aside.
- Build a medium-hot charcoal fire in your grill. Grill steak, turning once and, using a brush, basting with reserved marinade occasionally, until browned and medium rare, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve steak into thin slices on the bias and serve with any accumulated juices.