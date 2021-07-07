Flank steak, also known as London broil, isn’t the most tender cut of beef, but it is one of the most flavorful. The key to cooking a tender flank steak is to let the meat marinate for a good, long time and then carve it crosswise against the grain into very thin slices. No grill? No problem, as this recipe translates well to a stovetop method. If you do have your coals going, round out your cookout with all of the grilled essentials.

Belle Morizio

Marinated Flank Steak The key to getting a tender flank steak is to let the meat marinate for a good, long time—in this case, in a mixture of red wine, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, various spices, and fresh rosemary—and then carve it across the grain into thin slices before serving. Yield: serves 4 Time: 12 hours, 30 minutes Ingredients 1 tbsp. black peppercorns

1 tbsp. coriander seeds

1 tbsp. fennel seeds

2 dried chiles de àrbol, broken

2 fresh bay leaves

1/2 cup red wine

⁄ cup red wine 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. worcestershire

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

⁄ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 (2-lb.) flank steak

Kosher salt, to taste Instructions Toast peppercorns, coriander, fennel, chiles de àrbol, and bay leaves in a small skillet over high heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer aromatics to a hard surface; lightly crush with the bottom of a heavy skillet; then transfer to a 9″x13″ baking dish. Add wine, vinegar, worcestershire, garlic, rosemary, and olive oil; whisk to combine. Poke flank steak all over with a fork and place in marinade; spoon some marinade over top. Cover and refrigerate, turning occasionally, for 12 to 24 hours. An hour before grilling, transfer steak to a plate; set aside at room temperature. Transfer marinade to a small pot and bring just to a boil; set aside. Build a medium-hot charcoal fire in your grill. Grill steak, turning once and, using a brush, basting with reserved marinade occasionally, until browned and medium rare, 7 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board, tent with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve steak into thin slices on the bias and serve with any accumulated juices.

