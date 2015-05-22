Char siu (meaning “fork roasted”) is a typical cooking style in Cantonese cuisine, in particular for the method behind the beloved steamed pork buns on so many dim sum menus. In Houston chef Chris Shepherd’s succulent long-marinated chicken-based rendition, beet powder lends a naturally bright red color as well as a little sweetness.

Char Siu Chicken Chinese barbecue, or char siu usually gets it’s trademark hue from red food coloring; here beet powder is used as a natural alternative. Yield: serves 4-6 Time: 25 minutes Ingredients ¼ cups brown sugar

¼ cups honey

¼ cups ketchup

¼ cups soy sauce

3 tbsp. homemade or store-bought beet powder

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tbsp. hoisin sauce

½ tsp. Chinese 5-spice powder

One 4-lb. whole chicken, halved lengthwise, backbone discarded

2 tbsp. canola oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, beet powder, vinegar, hoisin sauce, and 5-spice powder. Add the chicken and toss to thoroughly coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 days. Heat a grill or grill pan over medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade, rub with the oil, and season lightly with salt and black pepper. Place the chicken skin-side down and grill, turning once, until charred and cooked through, about 30–35 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and set aside to rest at room temperature for 15 minutes before carving into serving-sized pieces. Serve warm.

Photography: Linda Pugliese; Food Stylist: Mariana Velasquez; Prop Stylist: Elvis Maynard

DIY dumplings, simple stir-fries, and the ultimate mapo tofu >