This braised chicken recipe is emblematic of the Basque region’s affection for colorful, peppery stews and is is adapted from a version served by Spanish chef Sébastien Gravé. While paprika works in a pinch, it’s worth seeking out the flakier, lightly spicy, and more enigmatic Espelette pepper which is traditional in the region. Find it in your local spice shop, or order it online.

