Gin, Campari, and lemon pair beautifully, but adding an egg white helps mellow and integrate these flavors without muting them, while also contributing a silky texture to this vivid drink from Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

Featured in: “Why Raw Egg Whites Make Better Cocktails.”

Gin-Campari Sour A bright, crisp gin cocktail given depth by Campari and orange bitters and smoothed out with egg white. Ingredients 1½ oz. London dry gin, preferably Plymouth

¾ oz. Campari

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

1 dash orange bitters

1 egg white

1 orange slice, for garnish Instructions Freeze a coupe glass until frosty, at least 30 minutes. To a cocktail shaker, add the gin, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and egg white and shake until combined, about 10 seconds. Fill the shaker three-quarters full with ice and shake until thick and frothy, about 30 seconds, then strain into the chilled coupe. Garnish with the orange slice.

Photography by Linda Pugliese; Food Styling by Christine Albano; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Low effort, high reward—keep things simple all season long with our favorite warm-weather tipples.

Watch How to Make Sours Better with Egg Whites

John McCarthy shares the textural difference a raw egg can make in your next cocktail.