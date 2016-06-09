Gin Campari Sour
Photography by Matt Taylor-Gross
SHARE

Gin, Campari, and lemon pair beautifully, but adding an egg white helps mellow and integrate these flavors without muting them, while also contributing a silky texture to this vivid drink from Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

Featured in: “Why Raw Egg Whites Make Better Cocktails.”

Gin-Campari Sour Gin-Campari Sour
A bright, crisp gin cocktail given depth by Campari and orange bitters and smoothed out with egg white.

Ingredients

  • 1½ oz. London dry gin, preferably Plymouth
  • ¾ oz. Campari
  • ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz. simple syrup
  • 1 dash orange bitters
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 orange slice, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Freeze a coupe glass until frosty, at least 30 minutes. To a cocktail shaker, add the gin, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and egg white and shake until combined, about 10 seconds. Fill the shaker three-quarters full with ice and shake until thick and frothy, about 30 seconds, then strain into the chilled coupe. Garnish with the orange slice.

20 Easy Summer Cocktails

Hibiscus Cocktail
Photography by Linda Pugliese; Food Styling by Christine Albano; Prop Styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Low effort, high reward—keep things simple all season long with our favorite warm-weather tipples.

Watch How to Make Sours Better with Egg Whites

John McCarthy shares the textural difference a raw egg can make in your next cocktail.

MORE TO READ