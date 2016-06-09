Gin-Campari Sour
Add an egg white to give your cocktails a silky, lively texture.
Gin, Campari, and lemon pair beautifully, but adding an egg white helps mellow and integrate these flavors without muting them, while also contributing a silky texture to this vivid drink from Carey Jones and John McCarthy.
Featured in: “Why Raw Egg Whites Make Better Cocktails.”
Gin-Campari Sour
A bright, crisp gin cocktail given depth by Campari and orange bitters and smoothed out with egg white.
Ingredients
- 1½ oz. London dry gin, preferably Plymouth
- ¾ oz. Campari
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz. simple syrup
- 1 dash orange bitters
- 1 egg white
- 1 orange slice, for garnish
Instructions
- Freeze a coupe glass until frosty, at least 30 minutes. To a cocktail shaker, add the gin, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters, and egg white and shake until combined, about 10 seconds. Fill the shaker three-quarters full with ice and shake until thick and frothy, about 30 seconds, then strain into the chilled coupe. Garnish with the orange slice.
