Tomato and Octopus Rice

This classic octopus rice recipe comes to us from Portuguese winemaker Joana Santiago. Octopus is a popular protein source throughout Portugal, and the ingredient is often incorporated into a whole category of comforting, tomato-laced rice dishes—though other types of seafood, including salt cod and shellfish, may also be swapped in or added without compromising the spirit of this dish. Cooked octopus is available at the seafood counter or frozen foods aisle at many grocery stores, but in a pinch, a good-quality canned version works nicely as well. Read about some of our favorite tinned seafoods here.

Featured in: “In Portugal’s Vinho Verde, Wine Is Green in More Ways Than One.”