Apple Snow
Fluffy egg whites transform tart orchard fruit into a simple sweet mousse.
- Serves
6
- Cook
1 hour 30 minutes
Apple purée has gone somewhat out of fashion, though it remains one of life’s simple pleasures. It was once a staple dessert in most households in Ireland, usually served with cream, custard, or ice cream. Apple snow is apple purée’s fluffy sibling. The addition of whipped egg white makes the strained fruit lovely and light—and it is particularly good when made with first-of-the-season tart baking apples. At Ballymaloe House in County Cork, head pastry chef J.R. Ryall uses the Bramley’s Seedling variety, but if you can’t find them, Granny Smiths work nicely, too. Serve the simple, fluffy mousse with very cold cream, a sprinkle of dark muscovado sugar, and crisp shortbread or oatmeal cookies.
This recipe is adapted from Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall (Phaidon 2022).
Ingredients
- 1 lb. firm cooking apples, such as Bramley’s Seedlings
- ¼ cup superfine sugar, plus more
- 2 Tbsp. cold water
- 2 extra-large egg whites
- Dark muscovado sugar, for sprinkling
- Very cold heavy cream
- Shortbread or oatmeal cookies (optional)