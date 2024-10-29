Beer-Braised Mustard Greens with Wild Boar Bacon
Meet your new favorite variation on the beloved Southern side.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
45 minutes
Growing up in Louisiana’s rural Calcasieu Parish, chef Janie Ramirez (of Austin farm-to-table restaurant Dai Due) ate a lot of collard greens. As an ode to that formative dish, this recipe for beer-braised mustard greens with wild boar bacon spotlights horned mustard, a frilly, peppery variety of the plant, which she simmers with Steen’s cane syrup, her hometown favorite. “Instead of braising the greens for hours, I cook them quickly so they still have a crunch.” If horned mustard isn’t available, look for other tender and young mustard green varieties with a spicy kick, such as mizuna or green wave.
Featured in "Any Night Can Be (Wild) Game Night" by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 6 oz. wild boar bacon (6–8 slices), coarsely chopped
- 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ cups beer, preferably sour ale
- 1½ cups beef stock or water
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup Steen’s cane syrup, or unsulfured molasses (not blackstrap)
- 1½ lb. young horned mustard greens, cleaned and trimmed, stems and leaves coarsely chopped
- Hot sauce, such as Tabasco
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
