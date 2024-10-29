Recipes

Beer-Braised Mustard Greens with Wild Boar Bacon

Meet your new favorite variation on the beloved Southern side.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    45 minutes

PHOTO: GENTL & HYERS • FOOD STYLING: MARIANA VELASQUEZ • PROP STYLING: HELEN CROWTHER

By Janie Ramirez

Published on October 29, 2024

Growing up in Louisiana’s rural Calcasieu Parish, chef Janie Ramirez (of Austin farm-to-table restaurant Dai Due) ate a lot of collard greens. As an ode to that formative dish, this recipe for beer-braised mustard greens with wild boar bacon spotlights horned mustard, a frilly, peppery variety of the plant, which she simmers with Steen’s cane syrup, her hometown favorite. “Instead of braising the greens for hours, I cook them quickly so they still have a crunch.” If horned mustard isn’t available, look for other tender and young mustard green varieties with a spicy kick, such as mizuna or green wave.

Featured in "Any Night Can Be (Wild) Game Night" by Shane Mitchell.

Ingredients

  • 6 oz. wild boar bacon (6–8 slices), coarsely chopped
  • 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1½ cups beer, preferably sour ale
  • 1½ cups beef stock or water
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ cup Steen’s cane syrup, or unsulfured molasses (not blackstrap)
  • 1½ lb. young horned mustard greens, cleaned and trimmed, stems and leaves coarsely chopped
  • Hot sauce, such as Tabasco

Instructions

Step 1

In a large pot over medium-high heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and onion, season generously with salt and black pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes.

Step 2

Add the beer, stock, vinegar, cane syrup, and greens and bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the greens are wilted and tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, season to taste with salt, black ­pepper, and hot sauce, and serve.

Recipes

