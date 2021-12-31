Bull Ring Cocktail

Spirits professional Shannon Mustipher’s riff on the classic Matador cocktail swaps out a quarter of the traditional tequila with a splash of mezcal, then sweetens the mix with zippy tepache, a Mexican-style fermented pineapple drink. Make your own, or look for a good-quality canned or bottled version (Bittermans is widely available).

Featured in “Split-Base Cocktails Take Your Favorite Bottles to the Next Level.”