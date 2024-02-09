Caramel Corn with Sorghum Syrup
Amped up with bacon bits, this sweet-and-salty snack is best enjoyed by the fistful.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour 30 minutes
Anabaptist communities throughout the American South and Midwest are among the last remaining U.S. producers of sorghum syrup, an earthy, nutty sweetener that had its heyday in the Civil War era. In this caramel corn recipe with sorghum syrup, Alline Anderson—who co-owns the Milkweed Mercantile, a solar-powered and straw-insulated bed-and-breakfast in Rutledge, Missouri—incorporates the nectar for its depth of flavor. She also folds in crisp, salty bacon to counterbalance the sweetness. Look for sorghum syrup at specialty grocers, or online.
Featured in “The Anabaptist Community Taught Me Everything I Know About Sorghum Syrup,” by Benjamin Brownlow.
Ingredients
- One 3.5-oz. bag plain microwave popcorn, popped (about 8 cups)
- 1½ cups cooked bacon, finely chopped
- 1 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
- 16 Tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
- 2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup sorghum syrup
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
