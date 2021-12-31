The Cavendish Cocktail

The French Connection cocktail—a simple mix of cognac and amaretto—is viewed through a Tiki lens in this split-base riff from Nick Ruiz of Patent Pending, a tiny powerhouse of a cocktail den hidden away behind a coffee shop in New York City’s Flatiron District.

In tropical cocktails like the classic Mai Tai almond-based orgeat is traditionally used to pull out the fruit and earthy qualities of cane spirits. For the almond-averse, Ruiz drew inspiration from the 1830’s cocktail Banana Bliss. Cognac shares the spotlight with an aged rum—in this case an agricole distilled from fresh pressed cane juice. Bonus: This recipe can be premixed, bottled and gifted, or stored in the freezer, ready to pour over a rock.

Featured in “Split-Base Cocktails Take Your Favorite Bottles to the Next Level.”