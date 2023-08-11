Tuna Crudo with Chamomile Oil, Cucumber Salad, and Pea Shoots
If you think the blossoms are just for tea, think again.
- Serves
4
- Cook
45 minutes
In New York’s Hudson Valley, the height of summer means that the first lettuces and hearty greens of spring are finally replaced by more delicate herbs and tender vegetables at roadside stands supplied by local growers like Migliorelli Farm. This crudo with chamomile oil and cucumber salad is a celebration of those elusive seasonal delights. While “oils” often imply infusions or tinctures, this is an incredibly unfussy dish that does little to manipulate the fresh flowers. The only tool required is one of the oldest: a mortar and pestle. This tuna crudo recipe also leaves a lot of room for adaptation and substitution. “I am a stickler for sourcing, so I wait until tuna is being caught in Montauk from fishermen I trust,” explains chef Molly Levine of Westerly Canteen. “This recipe could easily sub in fluke, or halibut from the West Coast, or any other delicate fish that you would eat raw.”
If you can’t get fresh chamomile flowers, anise hyssop, fennel, or dill flowers are excellent substitutes.
Featured in “Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- ½ cup fresh chamomile flowers
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- ¾ cup olive oil
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 3 small cucumbers
- 12 oz. fresh bigeye tuna, bloodline removed
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp. finely grated lime zest
- 1½ Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 2 oz. (about 2 cups) pea shoots
- Flaky salt