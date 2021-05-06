Codified by Escoffier as an essential French cold sauce, classic mayonnaise made from scratch bears little resemblance to the jarred supermarket stuff, and is the basis for Provençal aïoli and equally garlicky rouille, the classic pairing for Marseillaise bouillabaisse.

A simple, mild mayo can be made using a neutral oil such as canola or sunflower, while peppery extra-virgin olive oil will yield more intensely flavored results. A small amount of mustard aids in the emulsification process, while a touch of acid such as white wine vinegar or lemon juice brightens the fatty sauce. The rich, neutral sauce is the perfect foil for punchy herbal, spicy, or bitter ingredients; in Into the Vietnamese Kitchen, cookbook author Andrea Nguyen suggests experimenting with flavorful additions, such as chile garlic sauce when preparing Sốt Mayonnaise for banh mi.

Featured in: “The Mothers of All French Sauces.”