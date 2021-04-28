“Chaats are a mighty snack that tell India’s culinary story more adeptly than any other food,” writes Nashville-based Indian chef Maneet Chauhan in her recent cookbook, Chaat. In the book, she recalls a fruity street snack sold by a chaat vendor near the Hyderabadi train station. Sweet pineapple, tangy lime juice, sour-salty chaat masala, chile powder, cilantro, and pomegranate seeds created what she describes as “a decadent mosaic of colors and plucky flavors.” Chauhan suggests adapting her version of the pineapple recipe to use ripe mango or watermelon when in season, or drizzling the finished dish with lightly salted yogurt for added richness and depth. Serve as a snack, or as a side dish for barbecued meats or seafood.

Featured in “Our Favorite Fruit Snack.”