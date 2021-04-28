Pineapple Chaat

Chef Maneet Chauhan’s take on a sweet-and-salty Hyderabadi snack.

By April 28, 2021

Pineapple Chaat
Linda Xiao

“Chaats are a mighty snack that tell India’s culinary story more adeptly than any other food,” writes Nashville-based Indian chef Maneet Chauhan in her recent cookbook, Chaat. In the book, she recalls a fruity street snack sold by a chaat vendor near the Hyderabadi train station. Sweet pineapple, tangy lime juice, sour-salty chaat masala, chile powder, cilantro, and pomegranate seeds created what she describes as “a decadent mosaic of colors and plucky flavors.” Chauhan suggests adapting her version of the pineapple recipe to use ripe mango or watermelon when in season, or drizzling the finished dish with lightly salted yogurt for added richness and depth. Serve as a snack, or as a side dish for barbecued meats or seafood.

Featured in “Our Favorite Fruit Snack.”

Pineapple Chaat
In her cookbook, Chaat, Indian chef Maneet Chauhan described this street snack sold by a pineapple chaat vendor by the Hyderabadi train station. The sweet fruit, accented with lime juice, sour-salty chaat masala, chile powder, cilantro, and pomegranate seeds, creates a decadent mosaic of colours and plucky flavors. Try swapping the pineapple out for ripe mango or watermelon, or drizzle the dish with thinned and lightly salted yogurt for a little more richness and depth.
Yield: serves 4
Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe medium pineapple (about 1¾ lb.), peeled, cored, and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 14 cup plus 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 12 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. chaat masala, plus more to taste
  • 14 tsp. Kashmiri or other red chile powder
  • 34 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, toss together the pineapple, lime juice, sugar, and chaat masala. Season to taste with additional chaat masala as needed, then transfer the mixture to a large platter and sprinkle with the chile powder, pomegranate seeds, and fresh mint. Serve at room temperature

MORE TO READ

Want more Saveur?

Get the world's best recipes and kitchen tips in your inbox.

LET'S GO