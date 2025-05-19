Old-School New York Cheesecake

Instructions

Step 1 Make the crust: In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix the flour, butter, and sugar on medium speed until it resembles coarse meal. Add the vanilla, a pinch of salt, and the eggs and mix until a dough forms. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch ­springform pan to a thickness of about ¼ inch on the bottom and ⅛ inch on the sides. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours, or up to 24.

Step 2 Make the filling: Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 325°F. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the farmer cheese and salt until smooth, 1–2 minutes. With the mixer running, adding one ingredient at a time and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, add the sour cream, sugar, cream, lemon zest and juice, eggs and yolks, and vanilla. Beat until smooth and creamy. Pour the filling into the reserved crust.

Step 3 Bake until jiggly in the middle and puffed and golden on top (there will be some cracks), about 1 hour 45 minutes. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake inside until the oven is cool, about 2 hours.

Step 4 Remove the cheesecake from the oven and set aside to cool for about 1 hour more, then cover loosely and refrigerate until cold, at least 8 hours. To serve, run a knife around the edge of the springform pan, unmold onto a plate, and slice into wedges.