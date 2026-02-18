Pakistani Chai

Step 1

In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring 3 cups of water to just below a boil. Add the tea, fennel, cardamom, mint, cinnamon, and ginger and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Stir in the milk and sugar and bring back to a boil. Cook, watching carefully and adjusting the heat as needed to keep a strong boil without overflowing, until the chai darkens, 2–3 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high. Using a ladle, scoop spoonfuls of the chai and pour it back into the pot from a height of about 1 foot until the mixture is creamy and frothy, 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat, strain into cups, and serve.