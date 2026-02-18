Pakistani Chai
Lahore-born chef Maryam Ghaznavi uses evaporated milk and fresh mint for a spiced tea that’s equal parts light and creamy.
- Serves
2–3
- Time
15 minutes
“I grew up in a family and a culture that lives off of chai. My mom and sisters wake up [with] chai and drink it before sleeping,” says Maryam Ghaznavi, chef-owner of Charleston’s Malika Canteen, the first Pakistani restaurant in South Carolina. Ghaznavi, who hails from Lahore, Pakistan, makes her masala chai with black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, fennel, ginger, mint, and, crucially, evaporated milk. “It’s denser than fresh milk, and the viscosity yields a creamier chai,” she explains. “It’s important to cook down the milk, then aerate it. Go as high as you can with your ladle and drop the liquid back into the pot to create bubbles.” The end result is a light, airy chai that’s equally good hot as it is iced. While Ghaznavi usually eyeballs the ingredients—“I don’t think I’ve ever measured it. It’s the ‘way of the hands,’ which is called andaza in Urdu.”—she was kind enough to share the exact amounts for this recipe at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. loose black tea, such as Tapal Danedar
- 2 tsp. fennel seeds
- 2 green cardamom pods
- 2 mint sprigs
- 1 cinnamon stick
- One ¼-in.-thick slice fresh ginger
- 1½ cups evaporated milk
- 2 Tbsp. sugar, or to taste
Instructions
Step 1
- In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring 3 cups of water to just below a boil. Add the tea, fennel, cardamom, mint, cinnamon, and ginger and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Stir in the milk and sugar and bring back to a boil. Cook, watching carefully and adjusting the heat as needed to keep a strong boil without overflowing, until the chai darkens, 2–3 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high. Using a ladle, scoop spoonfuls of the chai and pour it back into the pot from a height of about 1 foot until the mixture is creamy and frothy, 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat, strain into cups, and serve.
