Papaya Verde en Escabeche (Pickled Green Papaya)

Instructions

Step 1 In a large pot of boiling water, cook the papaya until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large bowl. To the boiling water, add the carrots and cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the same bowl and set aside. Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove.

Step 2 To the clean pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 2–4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the papaya and carrots.

Step 3 To the pot, add the jalapeños and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened, 2–4 minutes. Add the reserved papaya, carrots, garlic, and onion, followed by the vinegar, sugar, salt, cumin, peppercorns, oregano, thyme, bouillon cube, and 2½ cups of water. Bring to a simmer and cook, just until the papaya, vegetables, and spices have infused into the pickling liquid, 2–3 minutes, then remove from the heat.

Step 4 Transfer the escabeche and its pickling liquid to a 2-quart jar or airtight container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to let the flavors meld before serving. Refrigerated, escabeche keeps well for up to 1 month.