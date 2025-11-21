Invented in Milwaukee in the 1940s, the Pink Squirrel is the Midwest’s prettiest tribute to the “boozy milkshake.” Like its creamy cousins—the Grasshopper and the Brandy Alexander—it blends heavy cream and crème de cacao, but adds vibrant crème de noyaux for a pale pink hue and nutty flavor. This version is adapted from John Troia, founder of Tempus Fugit Spirits, which specializes in recreating 19th century liquors, including crème de cacao and crème de noyaux. “I love that the Pink Squirrel is unapologetically sweet and creamy,” he says. “It’s like biting into the perfect cherry cordial: you get that lush almond-cherry flavor from the noyaux, wrapped in velvety, decadent chocolate from the cacao. It’s impossible to drink without smiling.”