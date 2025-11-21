Pink Squirrel
This retro supper-club cocktail gets its characteristic pink hue—and nutty notes—from vibrant crème de noyaux.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Invented in Milwaukee in the 1940s, the Pink Squirrel is the Midwest’s prettiest tribute to the “boozy milkshake.” Like its creamy cousins—the Grasshopper and the Brandy Alexander—it blends heavy cream and crème de cacao, but adds vibrant crème de noyaux for a pale pink hue and nutty flavor. This version is adapted from John Troia, founder of Tempus Fugit Spirits, which specializes in recreating 19th century liquors, including crème de cacao and crème de noyaux. “I love that the Pink Squirrel is unapologetically sweet and creamy,” he says. “It’s like biting into the perfect cherry cordial: you get that lush almond-cherry flavor from the noyaux, wrapped in velvety, decadent chocolate from the cacao. It’s impossible to drink without smiling.”
For the silkiest texture, Troia advises straining the shaken cocktail through a fine-mesh sieve over the coupe glass. He’s also partial to shaving a little dark chocolate (the darker the better!) on top, and recommends pairing the after-dinner drink with dried fruits—favorites include cherries, figs, and dates—and nuts such as almonds and walnuts.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. crème de cacao
- 1 oz. crème de noyaux
- 1 oz. heavy cream
- Cocktail cherry, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
- To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the crème de cacao, crème de noyaux, and cream. Shake vigorously until well chilled and frothy, about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass, garnish with a cherry, and serve.
