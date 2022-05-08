This old-school recipe for pudim Abade de Priscos has been passed down through generations of the Portuguese winemaking Santiago family. A few ounces of finely chopped presunto—a smoked, dry-cured ham akin to speck—are simmered in a sugar syrup which is then strained and added to the custard, lending the dish its characteristic savory notes and offsetting the pudding’s burnished caramel sweetness. Look for presunto at Portuguese specialty markets such as Portugalia in Fall River, Massachusetts, or substitute another smoky, dry-cured ham.

Pair the flan-like custard with a dry or off-dry sparkling wine, such as with Quinta de Santiago Alvarhino Espumante, which provides textural contrast to the creamy, flan-like pudding.

Featured in: “In Portugal’s Vinho Verde, Wine Is Green in More Ways Than One.”