Pumpkin Pie with Pine Nut-Pecan Crust
Indigenous American nuts are the star of this vegan variation on the Thanksgiving favorite.
- Serves
8
- Cook
4 hours
This pumpkin pie recipe, adapted from food historian and cookbook author Lois Ellen Frank’s Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients, riffs on a U.S. holiday classic by incorporating two Indigenous ingredients: pine nuts and pecans. In the past, when there was no wild game, or a hunt was unsuccessful, both nuts provided Native communities with protein, calories, and nutritious plant-based fats. Not only does this subtly sweet pumpkin pie recipe, topped with an irresistible coconut whipped cream, nod to the cultural importance of these two ingredients, it’s also a festive addition to any autumnal holiday celebration. As an added bonus, it happens to be both vegan and gluten-free. Follow our pumpkin pie spice recipe to make your own at home.
Excerpted from Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients by Lois Ellen Frank. Copyright © 2023. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Featured in "The Indigenous American Ingredients That Changed the Course of Food History," by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 1 cup (3.9 oz/112g) raw pecans
- 1 cup (5 oz/142g) raw pine nuts
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. sunflower oil
For the filling:
- One 15-oz. can unsweetened pumpkin purée
- ¾ cup full-fat unsweetened coconut milk
- ⅔ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup arrowroot powder
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
For the coconut whipped cream:
- Two 13.5-oz. cans full-fat unsweetened coconut milk, chilled overnight
- 1 Tbsp. agave nectar
- 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
