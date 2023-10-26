Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Mix up your own batch of the iconic fall spice blend.
- Serves
Makes about ⅓ cup
- Cook
5 minutes
This homemade blend of warm baking spices from recipe developer Farideh Sadeghin makes for a cozy and aromatic addition to both sweet and savory dishes, from roasted root vegetables and stews to cookies, pies, and (yes) pumpkin spice lattes.
Featured in “Pumpkin Spice Is Here to Stay—Let's Embrace It.”
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2¼ tsp. ground ginger
- 1½ tsp. ground nutmeg
- ¾ tsp. ground allspice
- ¾ tsp. ground cloves
Instructions
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir together the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Use the pumpkin pie spice immediately or transfer to an airtight jar and store in a dark, dry place. Use within 3 months.