Pumpkin Pie Spice

Mix up your own batch of the iconic fall spice blend.

  • Serves

    Makes about ⅓ cup

  • Cook

    5 minutes

By Farideh Sadeghin

Published on October 26, 2023

This homemade blend of warm baking spices from recipe developer Farideh Sadeghin makes for a cozy and aromatic addition to both sweet and savory dishes, from roasted root vegetables and stews to cookies, pies, and (yes) pumpkin spice lattes.

Featured in “Pumpkin Spice Is Here to Stay—Let's Embrace It.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2¼ tsp. ground ginger
  • 1½ tsp. ground nutmeg
  • ¾ tsp. ground allspice
  • ¾ tsp. ground cloves

Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Use the pumpkin pie spice immediately or transfer to an airtight jar and store in a dark, dry place. Use within 3 months. 

