Recipes

Roasted Parsnips and Onions with Sumac and Feta

A hit of gentle acidity lets sweet root vegetables sparkle in this simple winter side.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    30 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LINDA XIAO; FOOD STYLING BY CHRISTINE ALBANO; PROP STYLING BY DAYNA SEMAN

By Fatima Khawaja

Published on February 3, 2023

Welcome to SAVEUR’s column on making the most of local produce according to contributing editor Fatima Khawaja. Here you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals.

Showcasing vegetables at their very best all comes down to doing the bare minimum to let fresh, seasonal ingredients shine. In this recipe, roasted parsnips’ earthy sweetness sings alongside salty feta and sharp onions. It’s the ideal side dish to pair with hearty winter stews and roasts. Take care not to overcook this lovely root, to best allow the ingredients’ distinct textures to play together in every bite.

Ingredients

  • 1½ lb. parsnips, peeled and cut crosswise into 1½-in. pieces
  • 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp. ground cumin
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
  • 1 tsp. ground sumac
  • ½ cup (2 oz.) crumbled feta
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375ºF.

Step 2

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and add the parsnips. Drizzle over the oil, then add the cumin and salt and toss well to coat. Transfer to the oven and roast, stirring occasionally, until the parsnips are beginning to brown and are tender when pierced with a knife, 15–20 minutes. Cool slightly on the baking sheet, then transfer to a large platter.

Step 3

In a small bowl, toss together the onion, lemon juice, and sumac, and spread on top of the parsnips. Top with crumbled feta. Add more lemon juice as needed. Sprinkle parsley to garnish.

Keep Reading

Winter Sabzi

Winter Sabzi

By FATIMA KHAWAJA
Vegetarian Pulao with Lime Pickle and Raita

Vegetarian Pulao with Lime Pickle and Raita

By ROMY GILL
Raspberry Crostata

Raspberry Crostata

By JODY WILLIAMS AND RITA SODI
Via Carota’s Famous Braciole al Latte (Milk-Braised Pork Chops)

Via Carota’s Famous Braciole al Latte (Milk-Braised Pork Chops)

By JODY WILLIAMS AND RITA SODI
Crispy Salmon Salad Bowl with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette

Crispy Salmon Salad Bowl with Walnuts, Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Ndambe (Senegalese Lamb and Black-Eyed Pea Stew)

Ndambe (Senegalese Lamb and Black-Eyed Pea Stew)

By BINTA FALL AND CHERIF MBODJI
Retro Shrimp Pâté

Retro Shrimp Pâté

By PETER SOM
Yu Sheng (Prosperity Toss Salad)

Yu Sheng (Prosperity Toss Salad)

By ALEX AU-YEUNG
Tamarind Prawn Curry

Tamarind Prawn Curry

By KARAN GOKANI
Recipes

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe