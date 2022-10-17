21 Soups and Stews Worth Breaking Out the Cauldron For

With Halloween around the corner, decorative gourd season upon us, and Hocus Pocus 2 playing in theaters, there’s no better time to bust out the cauldron (or Dutch oven or stockpot) and make a big batch of stew. To that end, here are our 21 favorite fall soup and stew recipes, from chowder to congee to French onion soup.

The dumplings in this beef soup get a boost of richness from beef bone marrow, while parsley and nutmeg impart bright and warming flavors. Get the recipe >

A silky garlic cream adds welcome zing to this dish that hails from Chile. We love spreading leftover sauce on sandwiches and wraps. Get the recipe >

The rich pork broth that forms the base of this soup tastes light and fresh, thanks to the addition of marinated beets. Get the recipe >

This creamy, smoky stew subtly flavored with Spanish paprika can be made using scraps picked from fish bones. Get the recipe >

Traveling through Kashmir, UK-based chef and cookbook author Romy Gill learned how to cook with chaman, the local term for paneer, which stars in this delicate, brightly colored stew. Get the recipe >

“If there’s one thing to know about Spaniards and their fish, it’s that the simple is often sublime,” writes Senior Editor Benjamin Kemper. A case in point is this soul-satisfying tuna stew recipe inspired by a Madrid hole in the wall. Get the recipe >

The traditional Cape Verdean stew gets a Jewish-inspired revamp in this hearty chicken soup brimming with plantains, squash, beans, and kosher “bacon.” Get the recipe >

In this robust recipe from Edith’s Eatery & Grocery in Brooklyn, a whole chicken simmers with parsnips, kombu, and roasted bones to make a belly-warming broth. Matzo meal dumplings get a surprising, unconventional hug of heat from dried ginger. Get the recipe >

Transport yourself to the Pyrenees by making this rustic Catalan game stew flavored with fruity red wine, chocolate, and fresh herbs. Get the recipe >

Dainty game birds cook to fall-off-the-bone perfection with sherry and aromatics in this lighter civet variation. Get the recipe >

Kharcho is a catch-all term for spicy Georgian beef stew. Some versions are brothy and flecked with rice, while others, like this one served at Salobie Bia in Tbilisi, are ultra-thick and all about the ground walnuts and spices. Get the recipe >

If you like ratatouille, you’ll love ajapsandali, a garlicky eggplant dish brimming with fistfuls of fresh herbs. Get the recipe >

This ultra-meaty soup bobbing with taro and beef is the warming centerpiece of Chuseok, the Korean harvest celebration. Get the recipe >

Bitter greens, soft potatoes, and piquant pork sausage meld together in this comforting Portuguese classic. Get the recipe >

This warm and filling Asian rice porridge gets a jolt of flavor from a topping of scallions, chiles, and shallots. Get the recipe >

A taste of the sea, this chowder recipe by Editorial Director Kat Craddock starts with a clear, light broth that lets the briny flavor of clams shine. Get the recipe >

In the language of the Yoruba people of Western Nigeria, efo riro means “stirred leaf,” referencing the bitter shoko leaf it’s often made with. (But don’t be discouraged if you can’t find it—spinach makes a suitable substitute.) Get the recipe >

Chief Content Officer Kate Berry and her mother, Kim Nguyen, often make this comforting and aromatic Vietnamese stew to celebrate Lunar New Year and other festive occasions. Get the recipe >

Whether you’re seeking warmth on a winter night or nursing a hangover, chef José Andrés has a cure for you in this rib-sticking Spanish soup. Get the recipe >

Our favorite recipe for onion soup comes from the late, great French chef Michel Roux, who opened London’s Michelin-starred Le Gavroche in 1967. His version puts a Norman spin on the cheesy classic with a splash of dry cider. Get the recipe >