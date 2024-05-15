Rose Veal Vitello Tonnato
A rich tuna sauce plays a supporting role in this take on the classic Piemontese dish.
Serves
4–6
Cook
3 hours
Cincinnati chef Tony Ferrari believes rose veal loin or top round—roasted until rare—make for an impeccable vitello tonnato, a traditional Piedmontese antipasto. “Rose veal is great for this because of how flavorful it is on the raw or rare side,” Ferrari says. “With vitello tonnato, you want quality veal because, as with most things Italian, it’s a simple dish where less is more.” Rose veal is quite lean and can dry out quickly, so Ferrari sears it fast to retain a medium-rare temperature and the meat’s natural juices.
Unlike traditional veal, which typically comes from young cattle raised in unsanitary feedlots, rose veal (also called rose beef) is always pasture-raised, and can be purchased online from Our Home Place Meat, a cooperative of farmers dedicated to high animal welfare standards.
Featured in “Veal’s Reputation is Complicated—And Worth Reassessing” by Keith Pandolfi.
Ingredients
- 1½ lb. rose veal loin or top round
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for roasting and garnish
- ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. light olive oil, divided
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar
- 3 caper berries, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
- 2 oil-cured anchovy fillets
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 garlic clove
- One 5-oz. can oil-packed tuna
- 1⁄2 cup finely chopped celery leaves or parsley leaves, for garnish
- Thinly sliced radishes, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
