Satay Jamur (Javanese Oyster Mushroom Satay)

In this classic Indonesian street food from the island of Java, marinated oyster mushroom satay, grilled over a charcoal fire, takes on a satisfying meaty taste and texture. This version, from Netherlands-based cookbook author and satay expert Vanja Van der Leeden, incorporates two nontraditional ingredients—miso paste and dried porcini—which lend the dish a shroomy-savory boost. A final roll in peanut sauce before cooking provides a touch of fatty richness. Look to the author’s recipe for a homemade version, or, in a pinch, use the storebought stuff.

Tearing the mushrooms into thin strips—which are then threaded onto bamboo skewers—results in a crunchy, ruffled effect. Skewer the strips tightly, keeping them compact and making sure the tip is covered so that the bamboo doesn’t catch over the hot grill.

This recipe is adapted from Van der Leeden’s cookbook, INDOSTOK.

