This rich peanut sauce from chef, cookbook author, and satay expert Vanja Van der Leeden ticks all the boxes. It’s creamy, nutty, spicy and aromatic. Traditionally made in a heavy mortar and pestle, Van der Leeden’s version can be made quickly and easily in a blender. Unable to eat peanuts? Try swapping them out for almonds or cashews.

This recipe is adapted from Van der Leeden’s cookbook INDOSTOK.

Featured in: “Making Indonesia-Style Satay Is All About Finding Your Grill Groove.”