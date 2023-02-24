Georgian Funeral Rice

To a pot set over high heat, add the oil. When it’s shimmering and hot, add the lamb, sprinkle with the salt, and cook, stirring every minute or so, until browned with a few pink spots remaining, about 5 minutes. Turn the heat to medium-high, add the onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they’re soft and translucent (but not browned), about 7 minutes more.

Step 2