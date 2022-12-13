Red Snapper Sinigang

Step 2

Make the broth: In a large pot, heat the oil over high heat until it just begins to shimmer. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Stir in the plum tomato and continue cooking until most of the liquid has evaporated, 3–4 minutes. Add the stock, tamarind, fish sauce, chiles, sugar, and sinigang seasoning, bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low to maintain a strong simmer. Cook until the broth has reduced slightly, the onions are very soft, and the flavors have melded, about 30 minutes. Adjust the seasoning to your taste with more tamarind extract or fish sauce if desired, then set a fine mesh strainer in a large bowl or heatproof container and strain the broth, discarding any solids. (The broth can be used immediately, or may now be cooled to room temperature and stored, tightly covered, in the fridge for up to 3 days or the freezer for up to 1 month.)