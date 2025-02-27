South Indian–Style Filter Coffee

This hot, frothy style of coffee originally hails from South India but is popular today in certain cafés in Mumbai. It’s traditionally made using a small metal percolator similar to the kind used for Vietnamese cà phê. It’s designed for a lengthy extraction that results in a bold taste. In India, you’ll commonly find the grounds blended with roasted chicory root, which offers a robust flavor boost as well as extra absorption, slowing down the brew for a more potent decoction. To create an airy, foamy consistency, the milky coffee is poured repeatedly from the tumbler into the saucer (called a davara) and back, which also helps bring the hot brew to a comfortable drinking temperature. (If you don’t have a davara set, you can use two mugs to achieve a similar result.)