Stone Crab Macaroni Salad
Bring this zingy, lightly creamy Floridian pasta dish to your next picnic.
- Serves
4
- Time
30 minutes, plus chilling
This potluck staple from Florida Stone Crab Association cofounder Holly Dudley can easily be doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. Stone crab brings a bit of sweetness while Everglades Seasoning—a savory mix of salt, garlic, onion, and spices—delivers a touch of heat. Created in 1944, the blend is used throughout Florida on everything from grilled vegetables to gator.
Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 oz. elbow macaroni
- 1 lb. stone crab claw meat, flaked
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. Everglades Seasoning, or other all-purpose seasoning blend
- 1 tsp. yellow mustard
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- ½ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
- ½ medium onion, finely chopped
- Hot sauce
- Saltines or other crackers, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions until just past al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water.
Step 2
In a large bowl, stir together the macaroni, crab, mayonnaise, Everglades Seasoning, mustard, Worcestershire, bell pepper, and onion. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.
Step 3
Serve with saltines. (The salad will keep in an airtight container for 3–4 days in the fridge.)
