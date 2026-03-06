Stone Crab Macaroni Salad
Bring this zingy, lightly creamy Floridian pasta dish to your next picnic.

By Holly Dudley

Published on March 6, 2026

This potluck staple from Florida Stone Crab Association cofounder Holly Dudley can easily be doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. Stone crab brings a bit of sweetness while Everglades Seasoning—a savory mix of salt, garlic, onion, and spices—delivers a touch of heat. Created in 1944, the blend is used throughout Florida on everything from grilled vegetables to gator.

Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus chilling

James Jackman

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 oz. elbow macaroni
  • 1 lb. stone crab claw meat, flaked
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. Everglades Seasoning, or other all-purpose seasoning blend
  • 1 tsp. yellow mustard
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • ½ medium onion, finely chopped
  • Hot sauce
  • Saltines or other crackers, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions until just past al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water.

Step 2

In a large bowl, stir together the macaroni, crab, mayonnaise, Everglades Seasoning, mustard, Worcestershire, bell pepper, and onion. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 3

Serve with saltines. (The salad will keep in an airtight container for 3–4 days in the fridge.)

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions until just past al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water.

  2. In a large bowl, stir together the macaroni, crab, mayonnaise, Everglades Seasoning, mustard, Worcestershire, bell pepper, and onion. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

  3. Serve with saltines. (The salad will keep in an airtight container for 3–4 days in the fridge.)

Recipes

Stone Crab Macaroni Salad

Bring this zingy, lightly creamy Floridian pasta dish to your next picnic.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus chilling

Stone Crab Macaroni Salad
JAMES JACKMAN

By Holly Dudley

Published on March 6, 2026

This potluck staple from Florida Stone Crab Association cofounder Holly Dudley can easily be doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. Stone crab brings a bit of sweetness while Everglades Seasoning—a savory mix of salt, garlic, onion, and spices—delivers a touch of heat. Created in 1944, the blend is used throughout Florida on everything from grilled vegetables to gator.

Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 oz. elbow macaroni
  • 1 lb. stone crab claw meat, flaked
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. Everglades Seasoning, or other all-purpose seasoning blend
  • 1 tsp. yellow mustard
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • ½ medium onion, finely chopped
  • Hot sauce
  • Saltines or other crackers, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions until just past al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water.

Step 2

In a large bowl, stir together the macaroni, crab, mayonnaise, Everglades Seasoning, mustard, Worcestershire, bell pepper, and onion. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 3

Serve with saltines. (The salad will keep in an airtight container for 3–4 days in the fridge.)

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package instructions until just past al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water.

  2. In a large bowl, stir together the macaroni, crab, mayonnaise, Everglades Seasoning, mustard, Worcestershire, bell pepper, and onion. Season to taste with hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

  3. Serve with saltines. (The salad will keep in an airtight container for 3–4 days in the fridge.)

Keep Reading

Stone Crab Tacos With Cabbage Slaw

Stone Crab Tacos With Cabbage Slaw

By Naiara Rementeria Freeman
Swamp Cabbage and Stone Crab Fritters

Swamp Cabbage and Stone Crab Fritters

By Holly Dudley
Stone Crab Lumpia With Chile-Soy Vinegar

Stone Crab Lumpia With Chile-Soy Vinegar

By Conrad Nieberding
Joe’s Stone Crab Mustard Sauce

Joe’s Stone Crab Mustard Sauce

By Joe’s Stone Crab
Rib Eye With Roasted Garlic

Rib Eye With Roasted Garlic

By Eric Wareheim
Our Cheesiest Mexican Recipes

Our Cheesiest Mexican Recipes

By Ryan McCarthy
Stuffed Crab With Fennel-Pea Salad

Stuffed Crab With Fennel and Snap Pea Salad

By Jessie YuChen, Lj Almendras
Pakistani Chai

Pakistani Chai

By Maryam Ghaznavi
Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

By Ryan McCarthy
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe