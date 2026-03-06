Stone Crab Tacos With Cabbage Slaw

Naiara Freeman Rementeria started working at her mom’s Everglades City restaurant, Camellia Street Grill, when she was 17 and now runs the show. When stone crab comes in, there are always some “lights,” or claws in which the meat doesn’t fully fill the shell, and it was from these that the Grill’s taco recipe was born. Rementeria says, “You don’t hear about many preparations beyond serving the chilled claws with mustard sauce, so we started thinking about how to use the lights.” A tangy cabbage slaw, which can be stored in the fridge for up to a week, balances the richness and amplifies the sweetness of the meat.