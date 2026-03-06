Stone Crab Tacos With Cabbage Slaw
The Everglades’ favorite crustacean is wrapped in soft tortillas for a bright and simple weeknight meal.
- Makes
4 tacos
- Time
15 minutes
Naiara Freeman Rementeria started working at her mom’s Everglades City restaurant, Camellia Street Grill, when she was 17 and now runs the show. When stone crab comes in, there are always some “lights,” or claws in which the meat doesn’t fully fill the shell, and it was from these that the Grill’s taco recipe was born. Rementeria says, “You don’t hear about many preparations beyond serving the chilled claws with mustard sauce, so we started thinking about how to use the lights.” A tangy cabbage slaw, which can be stored in the fridge for up to a week, balances the richness and amplifies the sweetness of the meat.
Featured in “Tough to Crack” by Carrie Honaker in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
For the slaw:
- ½ cup rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup shredded cabbage
- ½ cup shredded carrots
For the tacos:
- 2 cups stone crab claw meat, flaked
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. Creole mustard
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. rice vinegar
- 4 corn or flour tortillas, for serving
- Lime wedges, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Make the slaw: In a medium bowl, stir together the vinegar, sugar, and salt until mostly dissolved. Add the cabbage and carrots and toss to coat. Set aside at room temperature, tossing occasionally, for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the tacos: In a medium bowl, stir together the crab, mayonnaise, black pepper, mustard, salt, and vinegar.
- Over a gas stove flame or in a dry skillet over high heat, heat the tortillas, turning occasionally, until softened and blackened in spots, about 1 minute. Top the tortillas evenly with the crab mixture and slaw and serve with lime wedges.
Continue to Next Story