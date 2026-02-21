Stuffed Crab With Fennel and Snap Pea Salad

Instructions

Step 1 Make the stuffed crab: Thoroughly clean the crab shells with a scrub brush. In a medium pot, bring 8 cups of water to a boil. Using tongs, grab the crabs by their bodies and lower them into the pot. Cook until the shells are red, 7–10 minutes. Carefully remove the crabs with tongs, reserving the cooking liquid, and set aside until cool enough to handle.

Step 2 Crack the crab shells and transfer the meat and roe to a medium bowl and set aside. Clean and reserve the top shells.

Step 3 To a medium bowl, add the shrimp, mushrooms, and scallops and pour in 2 cups of the hot crab cooking liquid until covered. Set aside to rehydrate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 1 hour.

Step 4 Remove the mushrooms, squeezing excess liquid back into the bowl, and transfer to a cutting board. Drain the shrimp and scallops, reserving the soaking liquid, and set aside. Thinly slice the mushrooms and set aside.

Step 5 To a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat, add the vegetable oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the ginger in a single layer and cook, turning halfway through, until golden on both sides, about 2 minutes. Push the ginger to one side and add the reserved mushrooms, shrimp, and scallops to the empty space. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Add the rice, fried shallots, and reserved crab meat and roe. Cook, stirring frequently, until well mixed, about 1 minute.

Step 6 If steaming the rice in a large pot, transfer the rice mixture to a medium heatproof bowl (use one that can fully fit inside a large pot with a lid). Stir in the rice wine, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, salt, and 2 cups of the reserved soaking liquid to combine. (Make sure the mixture fills no more than two-thirds of the bowl since the rice will expand as it steams.)

Step 7 Steam the rice: Into a large pot, place a rack or 3 foil balls (this will keep the bowl of rice from touching the bottom of the pot. It should be elevated above the water when you add it). Add enough water to come 2 inches up the sides of the pot and bring to a boil. Place the uncovered bowl on the rack or foil balls, cover the pot, and steam until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 35 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside, still covered, for 10 minutes. Adjust the seasoning with soy sauce as needed.

Step 8 Alternatively, if you have a rice cooker, transfer the rice mixture to the cooker. Stir in the rice wine, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, salt, and 2 cups of the reserved soaking liquid to combine. Close the cooker and steam the rice mixture (on the white/sweet rice setting if you have it) until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, 30–50 minutes, depending on the brand of your cooker. If the rice is still not cooked through by the time the liquid is absorbed, add ¼ cup of water and continue steaming until cooked through. Set aside, still covered, for 10 minutes, then use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix everything together. Adjust the seasoning with soy sauce as needed.

Step 9 Make the fennel-pea salad: Meanwhile, using your fingers, split the snap peas in half to expose the peas, keeping both shells and peas.

Step 10 In a medium bowl, whisk together the chile sauce, lime juice, and vinegar. Add the peas, cilantro, and fennel slices and fronds and toss until the vegetables are fully dressed. Transfer to a serving plate.

Step 11 To serve, fill the reserved crab shells with the rice mixture. Serve immediately on top of the fennel-pea salad.