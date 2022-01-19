Writer and recipe developer Caroline Caron-Phelps of Pickled Plum likes to snack on takoyaki—pillowy soft, bite-sized octopus cakes which are sold throughout Japan by tiny specialized takoyaki shops as well as yatais (street vendors), highway truck stops, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The ingredients for her home version—including the irresistibly tangy-sweet takoyaki sauce—can all be sourced from your local Japanese market. Inexpensive electric takoyaki makers can be ordered online from Amazon. Look for cooked octopus at your local fishmonger, or substitute drained, canned octopus.

