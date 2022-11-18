Autumn Vegetable Tagine with Bulgur Wheat
Deeply flavorful squash and sweet potatoes shine in Romy Gill’s North African-inflected stew.
- Serves
6
- Cook
1 hour
Tagines—North African stews named for the conical covered pots in which they’re traditionally cooked—are widely loved throughout Europe, the U.K., and beyond. This vegetarian tagine recipe, inspired by a Claudia Roden dish a friend once cooked for me when I first moved from India to England, is one of my family’s favorites. Our kitchen is a happy place whenever I make it. The sweet and gently spicy stew reminds me of my mum’s wholesome cooking and it was a great comfort to me when I was lonely and homesick in a new country. I love that the recipe is simple and economical enough for my eldest daughter to cook for herself at the university too. If you’re strapped for time, do what she does and swap in whatever frozen or leftover vegetables you have in the fridge.
My friend, Moroccan chef and cookbook author Nargisse Benkabbou, likes to use a stock cube for dishes like this, finding that the pantry staple lends a helpful hit of concentrated flavor without diluting the stew, which should be saucy and rich and not too watery. Couscous is the classic accompaniment, but I like to swap it out for nutritious and flavorful bulgur wheat.
Ingredients
For the tagine:
- 10 oz. peeled sugar pumpkin, cut into 1½-in. chunks
- 10 oz. peeled winter squash (such as butternut or acorn), cut into 1½-in. chunks
- 2 large red or white onions, thickly sliced (3 cups)
- 1 medium yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into ½-in. strips
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut 1½-in. chunks
- ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 2 tsp. ground cumin, divided
- 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- One 15-oz. can chopped tomatoes
- 2 tsp. harissa
- 1 tsp. ground coriander, plus more to taste
- 1 vegetable stock bouillon cube dissolved in 2 Tbsp warm water
- One 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 10 dried apricots, coarsely chopped
- Coarsely chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
For the bulgur:
- 1½ cup bulgur wheat
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ cup dried cherries, finely chopped
- ¼ cup raisins, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. dried chives