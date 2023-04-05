Zabar’s Chocolate Caramel Matzo Ice Cream

Instructions

Step 1 Make the vanilla ice cream base: In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks until smooth, then set the bowl by the stove. In a medium, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-low heat, whisk together the milk, sugar, and salt. Add the vanilla pod and scrapings and cook, stirring occasionally, just until the mixture reaches 130°F on an instant-read candy thermometer. Remove from the heat and, whisking vigorously, drizzle about a third of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks until homogenous. Pour the milk-yolk mixture back into the pot and whisk until thoroughly combined. Return to medium-low heat and cook, stirring continually to avoid scrambling the eggs, until the custard reaches 170°F. (If the custard turns lumpy, remove from the heat immediately and use an immersion blender to emulsify.) Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Step 2 Set a fine mesh strainer over a large heatproof bowl or container and strain the hot ice cream base into it, discarding any solids. Whisk in the cream, then refrigerate or chill in an ice water bath, stirring occasionally, until completely cold, at least 6 and up to 24 hours. (The colder the base, the better the ice cream).

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the chocolate caramel matzo: In a medium pot over medium-low heat, melt the brown sugar. Cook, swirling frequently, until dark amber in color, 10–12 minutes (don’t walk away from the stove; brown sugar caramel can burn very quickly). Whisk in the cream followed by the butter and condensed milk. Remove from the heat, then whisk in the vanilla and salt until completely smooth. Set aside at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until cooled to the consistency of smooth peanut butter, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Arrange the matzo on two large rimmed baking sheets in a single layer. Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the caramel over the matzo in a thin and even layer. Pour the chocolate over the caramel-coated matzo, then spread that in an even layer as well. Sprinkle with toasted almonds (if desired) and coarse sea salt, then refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Set a large metal bowl in the freezer. When the ice cream base is chilled, churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions until frozen and smooth, about 20 minutes.