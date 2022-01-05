Nobody likes to wait too long for fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza, but cutting through bubbling melted cheese, molten hot sauce and just-baked dough can be quite the complicated task. Unfortunately, far too many pizza cutters on the market fail to swiftly slice without sacrificing melted mozzarella and beloved toppings along the way, dragging them under their dull blades and into a messy pile of what was once pizza perfection. In this case, simply wielding the right tool—a sharp pizza cutter designed with cooks in mind—can carry that perfect pie across the finish line by making clean-cut uniform slices that are ready to serve.

We’ve rounded up the six best pizza cutters on the market, featuring the two most popular styles: traditional wheels and the ever-so-effective rocker blade, both of which boast characteristics that yield sliced pizza at its finest.

To help narrow our focus, we also solicited the advice of Chef Olivier Dubreuil, vice president of culinary operations and executive chef of The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas (which may not be the actual Venice, but it’s the closest we’ll get in America). Dubreuil and his team prepare thousands of pizzas annually for their guests and are well-versed on the tools that help to make their jobs easier.

“Most people aren’t aware of all the great options available,” he says. “But there are some wonderful tools on the market that we, as chefs, would use in our own kitchens.”

Check out our top picks below, including a special selection “where no man has gone before.”

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: KitchenStar Pizza Cutter

Type: Rocker | Material: Stainless Steel | Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Why we chose it: Simple, affordable, and extra sharp, the KitchenStar pizza cutter reigned supreme among all other models, making it our top pick. The first thing we noticed was the super sharp edge (made of professional-grade stainless steel that, yes, can be sharpened by your local knife sharpener), which lets you cut through fresh pizza without applying extra pressure.

The 14-inch width is the perfect size for cutting most homemade pies and, though the dimensions may make it seem unwieldy in a tool drawer, it was surprisingly easy to store thanks to a protective cover and a hanging hole. Like a mezzaluna, this pizza cutter can chop, dice, and mince, but most importantly, it slices a hot pizza into uniform triangles in seconds. Now that’s amore.

Pros Multi-functioning; can also chop, slice, and dice

High-quality stainless steel

Comes with protective cover Cons Blade can dull after extended use

Best Value: Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

Type: Wheel | Material: Plastic and Stainless Steel | Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Why we chose it: This modern tool is perfectly compact and easy to grip, providing the most control of all pizza cutting wheels we tested.

Not only is the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel effective at slicing pizza with its ergonomic handle and sharp stainless steel blade, it can also easily (and safely with a blade guard!) be stowed in a drawer and take up very little space. We love how well this small-but-mighty tool was also able to take on brownies and even shallow pies with particularly sturdy crusts.

Pros Super sharp and glides easily

Affordable

Dishwasher-safe Cons Must be disassembled to be cleaned

Best Design: Star Trek USS Enterprise Pizza Cutter Utensil

Type: Wheel | Material: Stainless Steel | Dishwasher-Safe: No

Why we chose it: It’s as fun as it is practical, which means we couldn’t resist including the Star Trek USS Enterprise pizza cutter on this list.

Sure, the playful nod to one of TV’s most famous franchises makes a great gift for a very specific Trekkie (or Trekker), but anyone can appreciate its high-quality, heavyweight design that gets the job done and looks good doing it. The only major downside is that it is not dishwasher-safe, which means you’ll have to bust out the dish soap and a sponge to scrub it down by hand. We promise it’s worth the extra effort, though.

Pros Makes a great gift

Heavyweight

Feels and looks expensive Cons Not dishwasher-safe

Type: Rocker | Material: Stainless Steel and European Oak | Dishwasher-Safe: No

Why we chose it: With one small design tweak, Boska took a classic pizza rocker and reinvented it for better use and storage. On one side of this crescent blade is a European oak handle, and on the other a simple grip so you can use the classic rocking motion without the extra length and bulk of two handles. Not only can the tool slice through entire personal pizzas with one quick stroke, it also doubles as an amazing vegetable or cheese chopper.

Pros 10-year warranty

Safe and easy to use

Serves multiple purposes Cons Pricey

Not dishwasher-safe

Best Innovation: The Pampered Chef Pizza and Crust Cutter

Type: Wheel | Material: Plastic and Stainless Steel | Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Why we chose it: Boasting an extra-sharp crust cutter to slice through thick edges, The Pampered Chef has introduced a feature we love, but never knew we needed.

This is pretty much your run-of-the-mill pizza cutting wheel, except it comes with a crust cutter that ensures your thick-crust, deep dish favorites are sliced cleanly from center to edge, even when they’re on a rimmed baking sheet. Far too many pizza cutters fail halfway, but this handy gadget ensures every part of your pie gets equal attention.

Pros Innovative crust cutter

Heavy and durable

Decent-sized wheel (4-inch diameter) Cons Not as sharp as other models

Best Pizza Scissors: Williams Sonoma Pizza Scizza

Type: Scissors | Material: Nylon and Stainless Steel Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Why we chose it: Cutting into a pizza with scissors is not just effective—it’s fun.

If you don’t trust your slicing or rocking abilities, simply snip into a pie with the cleverly-titled Pizza Scizza. Its spatula tip allows you to glide the tool directly beneath the crust so that you have guaranteed control and precision with each movement. Feel free to also use the Pizza Scizza for flatbreads, naan, and even homemade pasta.

Pros Easy to use

Precise cutting

Spatula tip that slides under pizza Cons A bit bulky for most drawers

How We Chose These Products

A pizza cutter may seem like an uncomplicated tool, but there is an alarming number of them on the market that are ineffective at accomplishing the most basic of tasks.

To start, we wanted to ensure there was representation from the two most popular types: wheels and rockers (as well as a special pizza scissor option). We also wanted to take most chefs’ advice of metal blades into consideration, as these have proven most effective at cutting through food while using swift motions.

Products were tested on pizza, of course, and judged based on ease of use, price point, and user-friendly features like being dishwasher-safe, multi-functional, and long-lasting. It is important to note that nearly every product we tested had either a minimum 10-year or lifetime warranty.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a Pizza Cutter

Design

While a wheel may be more common in most households, do not rule out the power of a rocking style alternative. The oversized, typically stainless steel blade can double as a mezzaluna, making it useful for standard chopping, dicing, and even segmenting dough.

You can also invest in a pair of pizza scissors to cut through crusts and form perfect slices.

As a last resort, feel free to use a serrated knife to slice your pizza, but always start by cutting it from the center and working outward. The crust is typically the most difficult to cut through, and you can ruin a slice from the start if you’re not careful.

Material

Generally speaking, you’ll want to search for a stainless steel blade. Just as with knives, the material is most effective at cutting through thicker dishes. Though it can rust and dull over time, simply refrain from tossing it in the dishwasher too often and opt for a knife-sharpening instrument or block to keep the blade sharp.

Some high-end pizza cutters offer carbon steel blades. These are a mix of stainless steel and cast iron. Because they are typically seasoned, you do not want to put these in the dishwasher.

Size

“Size always matters, depending on the diameter and thickness of your pie,” says Dubreuil.

“But if you are looking for speed, a rocking blade can be faster than a roller,” he adds, recommending a standard 13-inch model is totally fine for most home cooks.

Ask the Experts

We asked Chef Dubreuil to share additional insight on pizza cutters.

Q: What type of pizza cutter do professionals use?

“In our kitchens at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, I like to use the pizza roller knife or the pizza rocker knife, depending on size (small and thin for roller, large and thick for rocker). At home, pizza lovers can definitely spend the money and buy either type of cutter, because the quality of the blade is sharper and will cut through thick and thin crusts easily.”

Q: How do I clean a pizza cutter properly?

“A pizza cutter needs to be cleaned after every use. Dishwashing soap and hot water works well. For some models, you can put your cutters in the dishwasher with other cutlery.”

Q: Is it possible to sharpen a pizza cutter blade?

“The pizza cutter blade can get dull depending on the surface you cut the pie on. I prefer to slice pizza on a wooden board because it provides a clean cut and protects the blade. You can certainly use sharpening tools down the road if you need them.”

Our Take

A sloppy pizza is a sad pizza, and there is no reason why one of the most celebrated foods in the country should bring anything but extreme joy. Once you invest in one of our picks for best pizza cutters, especially our top pick from KitchenStar, you’ll at least guarantee that no pizza will fall victim to destroyed toppings or uneven slices.