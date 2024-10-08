The Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals, Hand-Picked by SAVEUR Editors

It’s time for another Prime Day! Whether you know Amazon’s fall sale event by its government name Prime Big Deals Day or its colloquial moniker October Prime Day, the deals will be in full swing October 8–9. Since time is of the essence, the SAVEUR team has combed through thousands of kitchen products to bring you the ones that are actually worth adding to your cart. We’re talking everything from small upgrades like food storage bags, utensil crocks, and trivets to splurge-worthy investment pieces like freezers, espresso machines, and stand mixers. We’ve even thrown in some fun one-offs like a cocktail smoker kit (torches aren’t just for crème brûlée, people!) and a movie theater-level popcorn machine. Without further ado, here are our editors’ picks for Prime Day round two.

I’ve had some friends mention recently that they’ve given up their microwaves, which left me completely baffled. What do you use to heat up your leftovers? What if you need to defrost something quickly? You’re going to wait for your oven to preheat and have the foresight to put your frozen meat in the fridge the night before? Couldn’t be me! I’m going in the opposite direction and investing in a new microwave with more bells and whistles. This beaut from Panasonic is a microwave, broiler, air fryer, and convection oven all rolled into one and has smart sensors for even cooking every time. Talk about earning your keep on the counter! —Frances Kim, Digital Director

I finally found a small and mighty espresso machine that actually fits on my kitchen counter, and it’s this navy blue looker by Breville. With a “smart,” mess-free dosing system (no scale, no problem), powerful steam wand, and built-in burr grinder, it’s so enjoyable to use that, against all odds, I’m becoming a morning person. And as someone prone to boredom, I don’t think I’ll tire of playing around with the 25 grind settings. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor, Travel

I like to entertain a lot around the holidays, but after a decade working in restaurant kitchens, I never quite readjusted to prepping for a crowd without the luxury of a roomy walk-in freezer. This season, I’m springing for this apartment-size icebox for storing assorted mise-en-place, extra ice cream, and plenty of pre-batched martinis.—Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

This is one of the most-used large cooking vessels in my kitchen. I love the high sides, which make the pot perfect for everything from deep frying to simmering soup for a crowd. The cast iron body maintains a stable heating temperature when sautéing or searing, and the oblong oval shape allows for a variety of ingredients to fit inside. It’s my go-to when roasting a whole chicken, braising short ribs, or cooking a whole fish. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

I am lucky enough to wake up to a cup of hot coffee most days—my partner is very much a morning person, and he always has a Chemex ready to go by the time I get out of bed. But when he’s away, standing over the kettle waiting for the water to boil is the most excruciating eight minutes of my morning. This electric version will heat the water in half the time, which puts me just that much closer to my morning brew. I’m sure he’ll appreciate the saved time, too, especially since he’ll usually be the one using it. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor, Features

I bought a projector earlier this year, and it’s taken movie nights at my house to the next level. The only thing missing? Movie theater-level popcorn. Enter this machine from Vevor, which not only turns out excellent popcorn, but also has that classic old-school look I love. It’s the final puzzle piece of my dream home cinema setup. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

I recently dropped my favorite nonstick pan on the ground, leaving it irreparably dented and no longer an ideal template for turning out perfect French omelets. Luckily, this opens up space in my cabinet for a HexClad nonstick skillet, made of a durable combination of stainless steel and aluminum that can stand up to the occasional decaffeinated morning mishap. It’s also a vast improvement over my old pan in that it’s dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and can easily transfer to induction, electric, and gas stovetops. I’m looking forward to breaking it in with a fluffy Dutch baby on a chilly fall morning. —Jessica Carbone, Books Editor

Without a covered outdoor living space at my disposal here in Orlando, I must always keep in mind the afternoon rains when contemplating entertaining alfresco. That’s why my Big Deal priority is adding this über-portable, easy-to-stow Pit Boss gas grill to my cart. I’m excited to roll her out, crank the ignition up to grill chicken or pizza to perfection, then let her cool, fold in the legs, and zoom her into the garage for safekeeping. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

As someone who rarely has an appetite in the morning, breakfast is often a second thought for me. But lately, instead of filling my stomach with espresso until lunch rolls around, I’ve been consuming my necessary nutrients in liquid form, thanks to this well-designed juicer from Breville. The pitcher attachment is removable, allowing you to make large batches of juice and store them in the fridge to enjoy later. Another plus? The extra-wide chute, which can accommodate larger pieces of fruit and veggies than other juicers and thus means minimal prep in the morning. No one wants to be small-dicing fruit and veggies before their eyes are fully open! —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

I bake a fresh batch of bread every week, and I finally perfected my recipe earlier this year, thanks in large part to my KitchenAid stand mixer. I’ve been making a variation of cape seed bread on and off for years, and this petite mixer has been a real game-changer. Not only has it significantly quickened the process for my weekly loaf, but it also takes up minimal counter space in my New York City studio apartment and has been such a joy to use that it’s helped rekindle my passion for baking beyond bread. —Brianna Love, Customer Support Specialist

I’ve recently been cooking more Pakistani food, which often calls for a pressure cooker to quickly tenderize meats or speed up the cooking time for lentils and stews. I was hesitant to get a traditional pressure cooker, so I took a chance on this Instant Pot version—and became an instant convert! It’s truly such a versatile appliance, and I can’t wait to make the most of mine by whipping up perfect-every-time batches of rice and all manner of soups this fall. —Fatima Khawaja, Contributing Editor

A few weeks ago, I woke up to the earth-shattering sound of my countertop utensil crock smashing to a thousand pieces. (I’m not pointing any fingers, but will say that one of my dearly beloved cats has gotten into the pesky habit of nibbling at the edge of silicone spatulas…) This Big Deals Day, I’ll be replacing the broken crock with an understated and elegant version from Dowan—it rotates!—Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

It’s officially cozy season, and there’s nothing cozier than a one-pot meal made in a Dutch oven. While I break out the versatile cooking vessel all year long, it definitely gets the most use once the temperatures start dropping and the leaves start turning. This October Prime Day, I’m treating myself to this handsome gray Dutch oven from SAVEUR Selects. It’s the perfect workhorse for all my favorite autumn comfort foods, such as this honey-glazed roast pork with apples. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

In an era of programmed obsolescence, it’s nice to know OXO continues to build products for a lifetime. I bought this colander last year after breaking my flimsy plastic one and haven’t looked back. Not only is it great for straining pasta, legumes, and veggies; it’s also sturdy enough to use as a makeshift food mill for fruit and vegetable purées. With plums in season, I’ve been relying on it to make a zippy Georgian plum sauce called tkemali that goes wonderfully with roast chicken. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor, Travel

Pull this trivet out of a drawer, and then keep pulling—stretching it wide enough to protect countertops from that fresh-from-the-oven eggplant parmigiana or sheet pan salmon. This simple silicone accessory is perfect for home cooks with small kitchens, and really anyone who likes space-saving practicality. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

Lately I love storing things in my freezer—roasted squash for a quick reheat and purée into soup, or fillets of fish to toss into the air fryer—but I hate how many plastic zip-top bags I end up throwing away. I try to wash them as best as I can, but the flimsy material doesn’t hold up that well; it tears easily and holds onto too many oils and smells. I don’t imagine I’ll be moving these from the freezer to the oven as suggested, but since they’re dishwasher safe, I might actually reuse them, keeping the excess plastic out of the garbage bin. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor, Features

I’ve gotten really into smoking food this year (don’t sleep on our pulled pork recipe), and with the holidays right around the corner, I’ve been thinking about expanding my repertoire to include drinks as well. This cocktail smoker kit from Nusican comes with an easy-to-use torch and six different flavors of wood chips—it’s everything I need to become a star mixologist. I can’t wait to put on a smoke show this holiday season, starting with our smoked old-fashioned. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

Of all the tools in my kitchen, the most used is my single pair of heavy-duty kitchen scissors. I use it for everything from spatchcocking a chicken for perfect roasting to cutting up a mountain of pasta noodles for easier kid-size bites. This two-scissors set from iBayam will help me get these tasks done faster, as I can designate one of the colorful scissors exclusively for meat prep and the other for produce, without constantly washing in between (bonus: they’re dishwasher-safe!). There’s even an herb-stripper function specifically for destemming thick rosemary and thyme sprigs, and a blade cover so I can store the shears safely when not in use. —Jessica Carbone, Books Editor

As someone who loves using all the herbs all the time, a salad spinner is a must. I’m excited to add this smaller version from OXO to my Brooklyn kitchen with limited counter space—it’ll be easier to store, and if I happen to have a lot of greens on hand, I can just spin in batches. Pro tip: you can always store your herbs or greens in the spinner itself after you spin and drain the water. The trapped humidity will keep your produce fresh for a lot longer. —Fatima Khawaja, Contributing Editor