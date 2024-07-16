The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals, Hand-Picked by SAVEUR Editors

Prime Day 2024 is upon us, which means now is the time to take the plunge on any kitchen tools and gadgets you’ve been eyeing. Whether we’re testing recipes, entertaining loved ones, or whipping up a weeknight clean-out-the-fridge meal, we here at SAVEUR are always on the lookout for products that will make our—and your!—time in the kitchen more efficient and enjoyable. To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the best kitchen deals Amazon has to offer right now, from high-speed blenders and state-of-the-art ice makers to investment-worthy grills and fancy espresso machines. And while you’re stocking up, don’t forget to swing by our SAVEUR Selects Amazon store and check out the special offers on our own cookware and bakeware. Read on for our editors’ top Prime Day picks in the kitchen category.

Typically, I need more stuff taking up space on my teensy Manhattan kitchen countertops like I need a hole in the head—but for this compact wonder, I’ll make an exception. Team SAVEUR has been shooting lots of new drinks recipes in my apartment recently, and the limitations of my freezer’s built-in ice maker are wearing thin. I’m springing for a nugget ice maker now so we can enjoy more perfectly frosty tiki cocktail recipes all summer long. Painkillers, anyone? —Kat Craddock, Editor-in-Chief/CEO

By far the gold standard in kitchen snips, these iconic cherry-red shears are the perfect combination of sturdy construction and persistently sharp edge. Their slender blades and delicate tips—so perfect for deftly trimming herbs and baby greens—make them a mainstay in food stylists’ toolkits. I’ve wanted a pair of my own for years, so this Prime Day, I’ll be banning my dull, stationery-aisle scissors from the kitchen for good. —K.C.

As a cast iron fanatic, I definitely have more cast iron pans than I need, especially considering the size of my kitchen, but the one in heaviest rotation is this SAVEUR Selects braiser. I love its wide base and thick construction, which allow for excellent heat retention and a wide variety of uses. Perfect for stirring up a risotto, tossing pasta, braising meat, and even deep frying, this versatile pan is sure to become one of your go-to cooking vessels. —Ryan McCarthy, Editorial Assistant

What’s not to love about a classic Pyrex dish? This one is large enough to fit almost any one-pot meal and will have you covered from dinner to dessert—it’s just as suitable for lasagna as it is for a batch of brownies. Did I mention it comes with a lid that doubles as a separate cooking vessel? The best part is that it’s oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe, which means not only can you cook, store, transport, and reheat your food all in the same container, but you’ll also have way less cleanup time. —R.M.

As someone with limited counter space, I’ve been Team Hand Mixer for as long as I can remember, but lately my baking ambitions have outgrown what my trusty little appliance can accomplish. It’s finally time to graduate to Team Stand Mixer, kitchen storage be damned. KitchenAid continues to be the standard-bearer in quality, and I can’t wait to take advantage of the features I’ve only used on machines borrowed from friends, from the convenient tilt-head design to the 10 different (but all hands-free!) speeds. This five-quart model can apparently mix up to nine dozen cookies, so everyone in my life is about to get a post-Prime Day sweet treat. —Frances Kim, Digital Director

My brother-in-law recently became obsessed with perfecting pandan chiffon cake, a popular dessert in his native Singapore that’s difficult to find in the U.S. As a competitive sister-in-law, I’m now obsessed with making one even better than his version, and I feel confident that this SAVEUR Selects angel food cake pan is the right tool for the job. It’s turned out flawless cake after cake during recipe testing and photo shoots, so even if you don’t need it for a personal mission like me, I highly recommend snapping one up on Prime Day so you can treat yourself to everything from a classic angel food cake to a decadent honey-chocolate cake to a luscious caramel flan. —F.K.

It’s not too late to splurge on a high-quality grill! There’s still plenty of summer left between now and Labor Day to host cookouts for your friends and family and whip up all kinds of impressive flame-kissed meals. With a temperature range of 200 to 600 degrees and a whopping 672 square inches of grilling space, this pellet grill works equally well for searing and smoking. Bonus: The porcelain-enamel finish is as handsome as it is durable. Pull the trigger on this Weber model, and you’ll be well poised to show off your grilling skills from now until the snow arrives. —Thomas Payne, Visuals Director

My kitchen is overdue for a new air fryer, so I’m looking forward to adding this Philips model to my cart on Prime Day. Not only does it crisp food quickly and evenly, it grills, roasts, bakes, and reheats with the push of a button on the easy-to-use, super-responsive touchscreen. This air fryer also has a keep warm setting, which makes timing your fried foods with the rest of your dinner menu a breeze. Best of all, the price is reasonable even when it’s not on sale, so this one’s really a steal. —T.P.

If, like me, you’ve been considering upgrading your kitchen with an espresso machine, Prime Day might be the best time to strike. I have my eye on this Breville, partly because of word of mouth and partly because I know the Australian maker—and Australia in general—takes its coffee seriously. The perfect starter machine, this model takes the guesswork out of every step of the coffee-making process, from automatically timing the espresso pull to calibrating the milk settings for ultra-precise frothing (it adjusts the steam pressure and temperature based on your drink selection and milk type). —Toni-Ann Gardiner, Brand Partnerships Lead

Now that summer is in full swing, I'm thinking about the important stuff, like when to host my next backyard barbecue and how to get burgers from the grill to the table as quickly as possible. One trick is to prep the patties before your guests arrive using this handy burger press. All you have to do is add ground beef or turkey to the center of the gadget and press down, then out pops a perfectly shaped patty that’s guaranteed to cook evenly on the grill. Press, grill, and serve, then rinse and repeat all summer. —T.G.

A good blender goes a long way, and if it’s a Vitamix, I can attest that it will last you for years and years. Whenever I come across a Vitamix sale, I’m tempted to upgrade my existing model, but even after five-plus years of recipe testing and cooking professionally, I don’t need to. Do I want to? Now that’s a different story. Whether you need a Vitamix or, like me, are simply coveting the latest model, it’s a deal worth holding out for, and your time is now. —Fatima Khawaja, Contributing Editor

I always tell friends and family to invest in high-quality kitchen tools so that they don’t have to worry about replacing them. Working with solid, reliable equipment truly makes cooking so much easier and more enjoyable, and you can’t go wrong with restaurant-favorite brand All-Clad. Their cookware can be pricey, so Prime Day is an excellent time to splurge on a full set. —F.K.

Most mornings these days, I find myself bleary-eyed and fighting with my electric kettle that’s on the fritz after 10 solid years of service. So this Prime Day, my goal is to eliminate that stress by upgrading to the COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle. This small appliance has exactly what I’ve come to love about quality electric kettles—one-touch temperature controls for press-to-start heating and a durable all-stainless-steel interior—plus “smart” mobile app functions that will enable me to schedule heating ahead of time. I’m looking forward to finally indulging in the mindfulness practice of the slow pour-over coffee as opposed to dealing with the chaotic sloshing from my current kettle’s wide-mouth spout. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director, Editorial Operations

If my conversations with coffee pros like James Freeman (Blue Bottle Coffee’s founder) and Emily Rosenberg (director of education at Stumptown Coffee Roasters) have taught me one thing, it’s that how you grind your coffee is just as—if not more—important than what you use to brew it. It turns out, the sharp blades of standard electric grinders produce an uneven texture, resulting in unpredictable and inferior flavor. Enter this workhorse machine from OXO, which uses conical burrs to evenly break down beans into coarse or fine powder. I love that it has a built-in scale, which means there’s no need to splurge on (or store!) a second appliance. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor, Travel

After laboring over a nice meal, hand-washing the food processor—the blade with its schmutz-catching underbelly, the feed tube with all those unreachable nooks and crannies—lowkey makes me want to defenestrate myself. That’s one reason my molcajete has so many miles on it: With a couple swipes of the sponge, it’s squeaky clean. Not only does this Mexican-style mortar and pestle tackle many of the same tasks as a Cuisinart, it has the edge when it comes to preparations like pesto (all that pounding coaxes out herbs’ essential oils like no blade can) and spice blends (do you know how stress-relieving it is, with the presidential election approaching, to smash stuff with a rock?). —B.K.

I used to have something like this ages ago, and I must have donated it or given it to a friend when I acquired a Vitamix—there simply wasn’t room for two blenders in my life, and this little bullet-shaped cup couldn’t possibly compare to the sheer horsepower of my new appliance. But lately, I find myself missing it. It’s ideal for single-serve smoothies, sure, but perhaps more importantly, it makes quick work of salad dressings in moments when I don’t feel like chopping garlic, shallots, and herbs (which is often). The petite blender cup means even for a small amount of dressing, everything ends up smooth and perfectly emulsified. Perhaps there’s some room in the back of the cupboard for this little guy after all. —Alex Testere, Senior Editor, Features