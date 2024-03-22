10 Must-Have Kitchen Deals During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s newest sale event—aka the Big Spring Sale—is here, and it’s bringing all kinds of springtime deals to the table. Great brands like Cuisinart and Ninja are on big-time sale, including air fryers, ice cream makers, grilling tools, and more. We’ve selected some of our favorite deals to snatch up during the sale, which ends March 25. Don’t wait—these deals are selling out fast!

Electric Food Slicer SHOP NOW

Do you secretly harbor the dream of slicing your own deli meats paper thin in the comfort of your own home? If not, reconsider your priorities. If yes, now’s your chance to own a sleek, professional-grade electric slicer at a big discount. This 200-watt slicer comes with two blades—serrated and non-serrated—to slice meats, fruits, cheese, vegetables, bread, and more. Choose your own thickness depending on your needs, whether you’re going for thick slices of turkey for a sandwich or tissue-thin prosciutto for snacking. Snatch it up for 32% off at $94.99 (plus an additional $10 coupon to clip).

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker SHOP NOW

Unlike traditional ice cream machines that churn and aerate an ice cream base to freeze and create texture, the Ninja CREAMi uses a blade to shave already frozen liquids. That means almost anything—from protein drinks to juice to a traditional ice cream base—can easily become ice cream, sorbet, or smoothie bowls. Get prepped for summertime treats with a 10% discount, bringing the sale price to $179.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine - LatteGo Milk Frother SHOP NOW

Lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, and even regular brewed coffee by the cup are all automated within this high-tech machine. The frother is built in, and automatically steams and delivers the right amount of milk for each drink, too. A purified water tank provides the water, so intermittent filling of beans and water, and emptying of ground is all that’s required for coffee perfection morning, noon, and night. This one is 25% off at $599 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which is a great reason to snap it up right now.

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine SHOP NOW

Truly one of the best additions to your kitchen, vacuum sealers are essential tools. Preserve fresh food more efficiently, freeze food longer, and even cook your food better (a vacuum-sealed steak is perfectly juicy when cooked sous vide). And for 20% off at $159.99, now’s a good time to get started.

Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop SHOP NOW

If you’re interested in induction cooking, this portable cooktop is a terrific entreé into a very precise world. It’s ideal for maintaining a stable cooking temperature, and requires only electricity. At 10% off it’s now $89.99.

Physkoa Colored Wine Glasses Set of 6 SHOP NOW

Set a gorgeous spring table with these multi-colored wine glasses in hues of green, pink, purple, and blue. Right now they’re 18% off at $45.99 for six, so it’s a great time to stock up for future alfresco dinner parties or backyard brunches.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven SHOP NOW

Toaster oven diehards won’t have to give up more precious counter space to add an air fryer with this multi-functional appliance. It can crisp up pizza and fries perfectly, or even roast a four-pound chicken with ease. Once you’ve added an air fryer to your stable of appliances, you’ll never go back, particularly when you can have this one at -28% for $215.89.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, 1.5 Quart SHOP NOW

Ideal for any level of ice cream enthusiast, this Cuisinart ice cream maker has been a simple classic for years. Stash the double-walled freezer bowl in the freezer until it’s time to churn, then just let ‘er rip for 20 to 25 minutes for excellent ice cream or sorbet. It’s an ideal time to grab it on sale as fresh fruits ramp up and ice cream becomes a hot commodity, particularly when it’s 20% off at $55.94.

Igloo 30 Can Large Portable Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack Carry Bag SHOP NOW

Warmer weather means it’s time to pack up the cooler and take your show on the road. This Igloo soft cooler backpack can hold 28 cans of whatever you’re sipping on, from canned cocktails to sparkling water. It’s also a rather stylish sack, boasting light gray fabric with brown leather details, giving it more of a laptop bag vibe than a “bag full of booze in a public park” vibe. Whatever you do with it, this cutie is a cool 31% percent off at only $34.73.

MEATER 4-Probe Premium WiFi Smart Meat Thermometer SHOP NOW

Grilling season is upon us. Don’t squander your precious meats by overcooking them while you’re off frolicking in the yard; monitor your meats with a smart thermometer that allows you to keep track of your progress from an app on your phone. This option includes four probes that can be used on different cuts of meat or even inserted into different areas to ensure even cooking. At 17% off for $199.95, it’s a great tool to invest in for summer smoking and grilling projects (or even just for use in the oven).