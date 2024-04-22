I’m a Private Chef, and I Saved 622 Pounds of Food Waste From the Landfill

It’s me: the person on the train carrying a bucket of food scraps into Manhattan to compost them at the Union Square farmers market, or hauling a trunk full of carrot tops and lemon peels back from the Hamptons after a day of cooking for clients. As a mother, private chef, and recipe developer, I am very conscious of the amount of food waste produced in kitchens and I am constantly looking for ways to reduce my impact. So, I jumped at the chance to test the Mill, a high-tech food recycler designed for home use. It has since become an essential part of my cooking days, and a kitchen tool that I miss when I'm in client homes.

My biggest concern when testing the bin was that the scraps would smell, but there have been zero complaints (a pleasant surprise since certain members of my household claim they can still smell last week’s dinner). Because it dehydrates the scraps before grinding them, there are no bacteria, and thus, no rotting.

I’m just happy that the bin's large capacity means I can test countless recipes, chuck my pineapple peels, my daughter's unfinished avocado, and meat trimmings in there, without it overflowing. It takes weeks to fill up, and, given my endless stream of food scraps, that's saying something. (No one tells you how many pints of berries will go soft in your fridge when you have a small human in your home.)

The company was co-founded by tech entrepreneur Harry Tanenbaum—formerly of Apple and Google Nest—which is evident in the sleek, minimalist design. This chic and unassuming kitchen bin takes up about the same space as a trash can; but unlike your stinky trash can, it grinds food scraps into what looks like coffee grounds, except odorless.

So what are the results after a year with this food recycling gadget? I have diverted 288 gallons, or 622 pounds, of food scraps from landfills. That’s like filling a small commercial dumpster with every single bread crust, carrot peel, or chicken bone you tossed out all year, or diverting the environmental impact of driving 3,003 miles in a gas-powered car. Now comes the best part: those dehydrated grounds make wonderful compost for enriching the soil in home gardens (or community gardens for city dwellers). If you prefer, Mill will even send prelabeled boxes to ship your grounds back to the company, so it can be used to make chicken feed. (They use ground shipping to minimize carbon emissions).

Courtesy Mill

